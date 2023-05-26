Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, May 26, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Nigerians deserve no less, President-elect Tinubu pledges to redress issues
President-elect Bola Tinubu promised on Thursday in Abuja that he would uphold the faith that President Muhammadu Buhari and millions of Nigerians had placed in him.Read more
2. Appeal Court orders ex-presidential candidate to pay N40m for trying to stop Tinubu’s inauguration
The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the former presidential candidate of Hope Democratic Party, Chief Ambrose Owuru to pay a fine of N40 million for filing a frivolous suit.Read more
3. Ninth National Assembly one the most productive in Nigeria’s history – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday described the Ninth National Assembly as one of the most productive in terms of output and outcome in the country’s history.Read more
4. Health workers begin indefinite strike over unresolved demands
The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has directed its members to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike over the Federal Government’s failure to address its demands.Read more
5. DSS warns against alleged plot to disrupt Tinubu’s inauguration
The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has uncovered alleged plans by “subversive elements” to disrupt the May 29 inauguration plans in some parts of the country.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, May 23, 2023
6. Osinbajo to lead Commonwealth team for Sierra Leone election
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has accepted to lead the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) to next month’s election in Sierra Leone.Read more
7. Conoil, Unilever among top losers as Nigeria’s stock market sheds N57.7bn
Investors in Conoil, Unilever, and others lost N57.71 billion at the close of trading in the Nigerian capital market on Thursday.Read more
8. UK govt says it’s protecting public services, housing from Nigerians, other int’l students pressure
The Home Secretary of the United Kingdom has defended the international student package measures that seek to block Nigerians and other foreign students from bringing their dependents into the UK.Read more
9. Police arrests man for defiling 5-year-old daughter in Ogun
Police operatives in Ogun on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man, Adeyemi Babatunde, for allegedly defiling his five-year-old daughter in the state.Read more
10. Man Utd thrash Chelsea to seal Champions League qualification
Manchester United walloped Chelsea 4-1 in a Premier League encounter at Old Trafford on Thursday night to seal qualification for Champions League football.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...