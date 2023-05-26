Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, May 26, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Nigerians deserve no less, President-elect Tinubu pledges to redress issues

President-elect Bola Tinubu promised on Thursday in Abuja that he would uphold the faith that President Muhammadu Buhari and millions of Nigerians had placed in him.Read more

2. Appeal Court orders ex-presidential candidate to pay N40m for trying to stop Tinubu’s inauguration

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the former presidential candidate of Hope Democratic Party, Chief Ambrose Owuru to pay a fine of N40 million for filing a frivolous suit.Read more

3. Ninth National Assembly one the most productive in Nigeria’s history – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday described the Ninth National Assembly as one of the most productive in terms of output and outcome in the country’s history.Read more

4. Health workers begin indefinite strike over unresolved demands

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has directed its members to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike over the Federal Government’s failure to address its demands.Read more

5. DSS warns against alleged plot to disrupt Tinubu’s inauguration

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has uncovered alleged plans by “subversive elements” to disrupt the May 29 inauguration plans in some parts of the country.Read more

6. Osinbajo to lead Commonwealth team for Sierra Leone election

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has accepted to lead the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) to next month’s election in Sierra Leone.Read more

7. Conoil, Unilever among top losers as Nigeria’s stock market sheds N57.7bn

Investors in Conoil, Unilever, and others lost N57.71 billion at the close of trading in the Nigerian capital market on Thursday.Read more

8. UK govt says it’s protecting public services, housing from Nigerians, other int’l students pressure

The Home Secretary of the United Kingdom has defended the international student package measures that seek to block Nigerians and other foreign students from bringing their dependents into the UK.Read more

9. Police arrests man for defiling 5-year-old daughter in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man, Adeyemi Babatunde, for allegedly defiling his five-year-old daughter in the state.Read more

10. Man Utd thrash Chelsea to seal Champions League qualification

Manchester United walloped Chelsea 4-1 in a Premier League encounter at Old Trafford on Thursday night to seal qualification for Champions League football.Read more

