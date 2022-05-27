Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday May 27th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, wants Section 84(12) of Electoral Act scrapped

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday demanded the removal of the contentious Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act. Read more

2. Peter Obi lacks character, integrity for dumping PDP 72 hours to presidential primaries —Gov Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike, on Thursday blasted the former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of this weekend’s presidential primary. Read more

3. Confusion as PDP produces two governorship candidates in Ogun

Two governorship candidates emerged in the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship after two factions held parallel primaries on Thursday. Read more

4. Amaechi’s ally, Tonye Cole, Gov Zulum win APC tickets in Rivers, Borno

A Lagos-based businessman, Tonye Cole, on Thursday won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Rivers State. Read more

5. Sanwo-Olu wins APC governorship ticket in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket for the 2023 election in the state. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday May 26th 2022

6. STOCK MARKET: Equity cap rises by N301.8bn despite losses in UAC, others

Following a 1.06% jump in the Nigerian bourse’s total share value on Thursday, the market capitalisation increased by N301.85 billion, to N28.65 trillion, having closed Wednesday with N28.35 trillion. Read more

7. Wema Bank to probe firm’s marketers amid allegations of illegal banking practice

Wema Bank has stated that it will investigate the opening of unauthorised accounts in the financial institution, after Ripples Nigeria broke the story that the firm was allegedly creating accounts for Nigerians without approval. Read more

8. Seven victims escape from kidnappers in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna on Wednesday recovered seven kidnapped victims who escaped from their captors in the state. Read more

9. Gunmen kill three Niger PDP delegates

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed three delegates of the People Democratic Party (PDP) from Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State. Read more

10. 15 Super Eagles players now in camp ahead Mexico, Ecuador friendlies

No fewer than 15 Super Eagles stars have landed at the team’s camp ahead of their international friendly matches against Mexico and Ecuador. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now