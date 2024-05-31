Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, May 31, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. LG AUTONOMY: Supreme Court sets ball rolling, gives states deadline to file defence

The Nigerian Supreme Court, on Thursday, issued a directive to the 36 state governors, granting them seven days to file their defense in a lawsuit concerning local government autonomy.Read more

2. Court declares seat of 25 Rivers Assembly members who decamped to APC vacant

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has declared the seats of the 25 state lawmakers, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) vacant pending the determination of a suit before it.Read more

3. FCCPC survey blames insecurity, subsidy removal for food price hike

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has conducted a survey that links the recent surge in food prices across Nigeria to two key factors: insecurity and the removal of government subsidies.Read more

4. State institutions can access Student Loan Scheme — NELFUND boss, Sawyerr

The Federal Government (FG) has confirmed that students enrolled in state-owned universities and colleges will be included in the national student loan scheme.Read more

5. BIAFRA DAY: Pandemonium as IPOB sit-at-home turns bloody

The sit-at-home declared in the South-East by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in honour of Biafran heroes and heroines who died in the civil war between 1967 and 1970 turned into a bloody situation as two soldiers were reportedly killed by unknown gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order on Thursday.Read more

READ ALSO:

6. Heroes Day: South-East govs condemn killing of soldiers in Aba

Governors of South East state, under the aegis of South-East Governors’ Forum, havr condemned Thursday morning’s attack, which left two soldiers dead at a checkpoint at Aba in Abia State.Read more

7. REVIEW: Discos’ revenue up despite power outages: Cause for concern or improved efficiency?

Data from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has revealed a rise in monthly revenue for electricity distribution companies (Discos) despite ongoing complaints of low power generation and supply.Read more

8. Tax reform committee charges FG to peg customs import duty rate at N800/$1

Importers in the Nigerian business ecosystem might soon have a reason to smile as the presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax reforms disclosed that it has proposed that the federal government peg an exchange rate of N800/$1 for customs import duty.Read more

9. Jury convicts Donald Trump on all charges in hush money trial

Donald Trump, a former US President, has been convicted by a New York jury on all charges in his hush money case Thursday in a seismic development barely five months ahead of the election where he seeks to recapture the White House.Read more

10. Singer Davido launches own meme coin, $Davido, cashes out $474,400 in one day

Nigerian Afrobeate singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced his presence in the cryptocurrency world with the introduction of his own meme coin, $Davido.Read more

