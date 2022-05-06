Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday May 6th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu dismisses fears of APC break-up after presidential primaries

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a presidential hopeful, said on Tuesday that the party would remain unified after the presidential primaries. Read more

2. Igbo Elders Forum warns against attempts to deny South-East 2023 presidency

The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum (IECF) has warned that any attempt to deny the South-East the chance to produce the 2023 presidency would spell doom for the continued existence of Nigeria. Read more

3. Why the N100m charged by APC for 2023 election forms is fair – Akpabio

The Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, said on Thursday the N100 million the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants paid for the party’s nomination and expression of interest forms was a fair deal. Read more

4. Sowore brands Fayemi’s presidential bid ‘dead on arrival’

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore, has described Kayode Fayemi’s presidential declaration as untenable and a failed mission. Read more

5. 2023: INEC orders parties to conclude primaries June 3

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday directed the 18 political parties in the country to conclude their primaries for all elective positions by June 3. Read more

6. NGX: Investors make N382.5m amid rush for Guinness, Conoil shares

The Nigerian capital market continued its bullish run on Thursday following the rise in equity capitalization by 1.41 percent at the close of the day’s trading. Read more

7. Nigeria, nine others account for 75% of global gas flaring – World Bank

The World Bank said on Nigeria and nine other countries were responsible for 75 percent of global gas flaring in 2021. Read more

8. Nigerian govt completes work on damaged Abuja-Kaduna rail track

The Federal Government has completed repair work on the Abuja-Kaduna rail track, more than one month after it was damaged by terrorists.

9. Three killed, 11 injured in Gombe clash

At least three persons were confirmed dead and 11 others injured in a clash between two rival groups suspected to be supporters of political parties in Gombe State on Wednesday evening. Read more

10. Nigeria’s Falconets to battle France, Canada, S’Korea in U-20 World Cup

Nigeria U-20 women’s team, the Falconets have discovered their group stage foes ahead of the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. Read more

