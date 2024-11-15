Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, November 15, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Nigerian govt approves N47.8tn budget for 2025

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Thursday, approved a proposed national budget of N47.9 trillion for the 2025 fiscal year.

2. Nigerian govt approves $2.2bn external borrowing plan

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $2.2 billion external borrowing plan, including a potential Eurobond and Sukuk bond offers.Read more

3. Tinubu appoints ex-Atiku’s spokesman, Daniel Bwala as media aide

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Daniel Bwala as his Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication.Read more

4. Pastor Adeboye alleges sabotage of Dangote Refinery by oil cartel

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has blown the whistle on an alleged scheme by an oil cabal in Nigeria, working in tandem with international oil companies, to sabotage private refineries like Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

5. Okpebholo reveals shocking discovery after Edo election, attributes victory to divine intervention

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has recounted a remarkable experience following the September 21, 2024, governorship election, claiming to have found a dead bat on his bed the morning after the highly-contested poll.Read more

6. Atiku urges Tinubu’s govt to focus on governance, not 2027 election calculations

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has once again called on President Bola Tinubu and his administration to prioritize governance over early political strategies for the 2027 presidential race.Read more

7. INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials ahead of Ondo guber election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has commenced the distribution of sensitive electoral materials across Ondo State ahead of the governorship election in the state scheduled for Saturday.Read more

8. Kanu’s lawyer accuses Tinubu, AGF of failing to implement Supreme Court’s bail order on IPOB leader

Special Counsel for detained leader of the indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, has accused President Bola Tinubu, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) and the Federal High Court, of violating the orders of the Supreme Court of Nigeria by failing to obey an order mandating that his client should be granted bail.Read more

9. DEFAMATORY POST: Court adjourns Falana, Falz’s suit against VDM to January 25

A Lagos High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing in a defamation case against controversial social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse aka VeryDarkMan, until January 23, 2025.Read more

10. Super Eagles qualify for AFCON 2025

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have sealed qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with two games left in the qualifying series.Read more

