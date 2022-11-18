News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday November 18th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. 2023: Atiku harps on restructuring
Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has pledged that, if elected in the elections of 2023, he will support legislation giving additional authority to lower levels of government.Read more
2. Senate launches probes into N500bn loan to six geo-political zones
The Senate established an ad hoc committee on Wednesday to investigate the alleged uneven distribution of a half-trillion-naira loan by the Development Bank of Nigeria to the six geopolitical zones.Read more
3. Labour Party kicks against Wike’s order banning use of residential structures for political campaigns
Labour Party has expressed its disapproval of the Executive Order 22 signed by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.Read more
4. Kanu drops N20bn suit against Nigerian govt, Malami
Aloy Ejimakor, the lead counsel to embattled leader of outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has announced the discontinuation of a N20 billion suit filed against the Federal Government and the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.Read more
5. Senate quizzes defence minister over alleged duplication of budgetary votes
The Senate on Thursday quizzed the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd), over alleged duplication of budgetary votes.Read more
6. Shareholders lose N19.4bn as value of investments in Nigeria’s capital market drops by 0.08%
The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market dropped by 0.08 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.Read more
7. Nigeria to begin export of rice to Egypt amid claims of food shortages
The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria and Tiamin Rice Company have signed a memorandum of agreement for the processing and sale of rice domestically and abroad.Read more
8. Teenager jailed for shooting colleague to death in Ibadan
An Iyaganku Family Court sitting in Ibadan on Thursday ordered that a sales representative, Opeyemi Oginni, 18, be remanded in Agodi Correctional facility for alleged murder of his female colleague.Read more
9. Bauchi commissioner’s convoy in multiple crash, 2 people dead, 1 injured
A multiple fatal auto crash involving the convoy of the Bauchi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki has claimed 2 lives.Read more
10. Ronaldo-less Portugal thrash Super Eagles 4-0 in Lisbon friendly
Super Eagles of Nigeria suffered a 4-0 defeat to Portugal in an international friendly game in Lisbon on Thursday night.Read more
