Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, November 25, 2022

1. Soludo, Obi meet days after ‘political rift’

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, met in Awka on Thursday.Read more

2. 2023: APC may lose out in Rivers, as court sacks Tonye Cole as guber candidate

Tonye Cole, an APC candidate for governorship seat of Rivers State, was disqualified on Thursday by a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt due to his dual citizenship.Read more

3. Wike, Makinde, 3 others in attendance as PDP begins governorship campaign in Abia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday flagged off its campaign for the 2023 general elections in Abia State with the five aggrieved governors in the party in attendance.Read more

4. Kanu sues NIA DG over arrest, imprisonment in Kenya, seeks N20bn compensation

Incacerated leader of the proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has sued the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, over his arrest and eight days ‘false imprisonment’ in Kenya in July 2021.Read more

5. 2023: Ex-EFCC boss, Ribadu, loses again, as A’Court reinstates Sen Binani as Adamawa APC guber candidate

Aishatu Binani has been reinstated as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for governor in the 2023 elections in Adamawa state by an Appeal Court in Yola.Read more

6. NEW NAIRA NOTES: CBN still waiting for N2.56trn outside banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that it is still expecting N2.56 trillion out of the N2.73 trillion outside banks’ vaults as the January 31 deadline for depositing old notes nears.Read more

7. Nigeria’s economic growth falls to 2.25%

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that in the third quarter, Nigeria recorded a growth of 2.25 percent year-on-year in real terms.Read more

8. Soludo denies receiving $28m to blackmail Peter Obi

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, on Thursday denied receiving $28 million to blackmail the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.Read more

9. 12 years after, Nigerian govt to reintroduce History in schools

The Federal Government has commenced plans to reintroduce History in the Basic Education curriculum about 12 years after it was removed.Read more

10. World Cup: Richarlison double seals impressive win for Brazil over Serbia

Brazil began their 2022 World Cup campaign on a perfect note as they defeated Serbia 2-0 in a Group G encounter on Thursday night.Read more

