Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday November 4th 2022

1. Finance Minister under fire over ‘unknown’ N147bn annual budget in power sector

Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, has been summoned before the Senate Committee on Power regarding the N147 billion capital project of the Ministry of Power.Read more

2. 2023: APC in moves to reconcile Ameachi, Osinbajo, others after loss at primary

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is seeking to reconcile its ranks, especially amongst discontented candidates who are still smarting from their losses during its presidential primaries.Read more

3. Afenifere split, as Fasoranti returns as leader, mandates future meetings to hold in Akure

The crisis currently rocking the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has taken a new dimension as the two elder statesmen fighting for the soul of the group, Reuben Fasoranti and Ayo Adebanjo, have resumed a new round of war.Read more

4. 2023: Makinde, Oyo PDP leaders at loggerheads over support for Atiku

Governor Seyi Makinde has come under fire from some PDP leaders in Oyo State following his pronouncement that he would not endorse the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.Read more

5. APC presidential campaign council dismisses criticism of 2023 manifesto

The Director of Planning, Research and Strategy, Directorate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Musa Babayo, on Thursday, dismissed criticism of the party’s 2023 manifesto.Read more

6. NGX: Losses in Unilever, Caverton push down market cap by -0.10%

The Nigerian capital market dipped by -0.10 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.Read more

7. For second time in 3 months, Emirates Airlines suspends flights to Nigeria

Emirates Airlines has suspended flight operations into Nigeria over blocked funds.Read more

8. Nine dead, four injured in Ebonyi auto crash

At least nine persons were confirmed dead in a fatal auto crash along the Enugu-Abakaliki highway in Ebonyi State on Wednesday.Read more

9. Two killed in Kaduna explosion

Two people were killed in an explosion in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State on Thursday.Read more

10. Europa: Arsenal win to advance to knockouts, Man Utd win to face play-offs

Arsenal defeated Zurich 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium to secure their place in the last 16 of the Europa League.Read more

