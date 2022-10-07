Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday October 7th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. National Assembly to pass bill on election offences commission before 2023 polls

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Kabir Gaya, said on Thursday the National would pass the bill on the establishment of Electoral Offences Commission before the 2023 general elections. Read more

2. Tinubu returns from 12 days trip to UK

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, returned to the country after spending 12 days in the United Kingdom on Thursday. Read more

3. ASUU STRIKE: Falana kicks, says registration of CONUA, NAMDA illegal

The Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) and the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA), which were recently registered by the Nigerian government are unconstitutional, according to a foremost constitutional lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN. Read more

4. Wike to sign Rivers Assembly’s decision on derecognition of Omehia as ex-governor

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, will on Friday sign the motion on the non-recognition of Celestine Omehia as a former governor of the state. Read more

5. Court nullifies APC candidates’ nominations in Ogun

The Federal High Court, Abeokuta, on Thursday nullified the nominations of two All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in Ogun State. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday October 6th 2022

6. Nigerian capital market’s investment hits N25.74tr as Geregu, Livestock lead gainers’ list

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market closed at N25.74 trillion on Thursday. Read more

7. Nigeria loses $150m daily, only 10% produced crude gets to terminal —NNPC

The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, Umar Ajiya, said Nigeria loses $150 million in revenue every day. Read more

8. Footballer jailed 12 years for internet fraud in Ilorin

A professional footballer, Jacob Wisdom Chukwuemeka, was on Monday, October 4, 2022 convicted and sentenced to six years imprisonment, for offences bordering on internet fraud and possession of fraudulent funds. Read more

9. Tanker explosion leaves 2 dead, 3 maimed, 12 vehicles damaged in Ogun

A tanker explosion on Thursday morning at a section of the Sango Tollgate on the Lagos-Abeokuta Road has left two people burnt to death, three others maimed, and 12 vehicles damaged. Read more

10. Europa: Man United survive Omonia scare, Arsenal thump Bodo/Glimt

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were on target as Manchester United came from behind to beat Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday night. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now