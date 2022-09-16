Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday September 16th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Atiku campaign organisation downplays PDP crisis, says it’s part of democracy

The Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation on Thursday downplayed the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read more

2. Poll by Stanbic IBTC founder, Peterside, favours Obi to win 2023 elections

The 2023 elections is setting up to be a closely-contested race, based on a recent poll conducted by the ANAP Foundation, a non-government organization founded by Atedo Peterside. Read more

3. Reprieve for Akpabio, as court orders INEC to recognise him as A’Ibom North senatorial candidate for 2023 polls

Reprieve has come the way of the former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, and former Akwa Ibom State governor, Godswill Akpabio, as the court has seemingly settled the problem around his senatorial ambition. Read more

4. INEC outlines plan to tackle scourge of ballot box snatching, other electoral offences

The Independent National Election Commission has made it clear that it is determined to pursue individuals who support electoral fraud in the nation. Read more

5. Nigerian govt releases suspected IPOB members detained since 2020

Three suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who have been in detention since their arrest in 2020 have been released by the Federal Government. Read more

6. Gains in Cadbury, Zenith Bank fail to halt Nigerian capital market’s losing streak

The Nigerian capital market extended its loss with the crash in equity capitalization to N26.72 trillion at the close of business on Thursday. Read more

7. Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 20.5% in August

Nigeria’s headline inflation maintained its upward trend as it rose 20.52 percent in August 2022 on a year on year basis, Nigeria’s data agency, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced today. Read more

8. Police rescues two kidnapped victims, recovers motorcycle in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have rescued two women kidnapped by bandits and recovered a motorcycle in Galadimawa district of Giwa Local Government Area of the state. Read more

9. EFCC arrests suspected owners of ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ school in Edo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested two suspected owners of a fraud coaching center otherwise known as “yahoo” school, alongside their students in Benin, Edo State. Read more

10. Europa League: Ronaldo scores as Man Utd win in Tiraspol

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first-ever Europa League goal as he helped Manchester United seal a 2-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol on matchday two. Read more

