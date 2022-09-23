News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday September 23rd 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. PDP CRISIS: Fani-Kayode reaches out to Wike’s camp to support Tinubu
Former Aviation Minister and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode has appealed to the camp of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to ally with Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of APC. Read more
2. Attempt to associate my plans with APC’s policies height of Lai Mohammed’s aversion for truth – Atiku
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday accused the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, of deceiving Nigerians with his claim on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Read more
3. Tambuwal emerges new chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum
The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Thursday emerged the new Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF). Read more
4. Wike vows to stay in PDP, insists on Ayu’s resignation
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, declared on Thursday he would remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and fight for its survival. Read more
5. NNPP’s National Assembly candidates join APC in Osun
Four National Assembly candidates in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for Osun State switched to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday. Read more
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday September 20th 2022
6. Lagos Assembly passes victim, witnesses’ protection bill
The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday passed a bill on the protection of witnesses and victims in the state. Read more
7. NGX: Investors lose N124.9bn to sell-off in BUA Cement, Guinness
The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed to N26.53 trillion at the close of trading on Thursday. Read more
8. CBN issues “no objection” to FBN Holdings’ acquisition of Access Pension
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the acquisition of Access Pension Fund Custodian Limited by First Pension Custodian Nigeria Limited (First Pension). Read more
9. Troops arrest 17 suspected oil thieves in Delta, 2 others
Troops of Operation Delta Safe have arrested 17 suspected oil thieves and dismantled several illegal refineries in the South-South in the last two weeks. Read more
10. Police rescues 12 kidnapped persons in Enugu
Police operatives in Enugu have rescued 12 kidnap victims and foiled an attempt on some residents of the state in the last one week. Read more
