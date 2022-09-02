Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday September 2nd 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. INSECURITY: Gov Ortom says Buhari’s aide, Shehu, others hide the truth to secure their meal tickets

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has accused Garba Shehu, a media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, and others around the presidency of not telling the president the truth about the worsening security situation around the country. Read more

2. 2023: Presidential candidates to pay N10m, governorship N5m for billboards, posters in Kogi

The presidential candidates of the 18 political parties in the 2023 election are to pay N10 million to erect billboards and posters in Kogi State. Read more

3. PDP deputy chairman in Ogun, Odunjo, dumps party

The Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Leye Odunjo, has dumped the party. Read more

4. 2023: INEC sets date to release final lists of presidential, governorship aspirants

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday announced the date for the release of the final lists of presidential and governorship candidates. Read more

5. 2023: PDP demands Gov Abdulrazaq’s disqualification over alleged certificate forgery

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday urged the Federal High Court, Abuja, to order the disqualification of Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, from the 2023 governorship election over alleged certificate forgery. Read more

6. NGX: FCMB, Fidelity Bank among top gainers as investors pocket N28.7bn

The Nigerian capital market’s stock value rose by 1 percent at the close of trading on Thursday. Read more

7. How India’s Gautam Adani went from being poorer than Dangote to becoming third richest man

In April 2014, Aliko Dangote was far richer than Indian billionaire and founder of Adani Enterprises, Gautam Adani, with the Nigerian investor ranked within the top 60 richest people when his wealth was pegged to current ranking, and Adani was placed outside the 400 richest list. Read more

8. Seven die in Ekiti auto crash

At least seven persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash along Iluomoba – Aisegba highway in Ekiti State on Wednesday evening. Read more

9. Police kills two suspected kidnappers, rescues victims in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi have killed two suspected kidnappers and rescued two victims in Toro local government area of the state. Read more

10. Umar Sadiq departs Almeria, signs six-year contract with Real Sociedad

Super Eagles forward, Umar Sadiq has signed a six-year contract with LaLiga club, Real Sociedad. Read more

