Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday September 30th

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Adamu did not write Tinubu, APC denies viral letter about discontent by national chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied reports of discontent within its ranks over a purported letter by the party’s national chairman, Abdulahi Adamu, to its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. Read more

2. Osun PDP: Adeleke wins again, as Supreme Court dismisses Babayemi’s suit

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the victory of the Osun State Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, in the Peoples Democratic Party primary election held in the state. Read more

3. Arapaja, Orbih, 2 other NWC members return N100m to PDP amidst bribery allegation

Four members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) have returned different sums of money totaling over N100 million paid into their bank accounts. Read more

4. 2023: INEC to monitor parties’ campaign spending

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, said on Thursday the commission would monitor the parties’ compliance with the Electoral Act’s provision on campaign spending. Read more

5. 2023: Northern Elders warn Ohanaeze against blackmailing north over ethnic politics

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Wednesday, warned the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, against blackmailing and railroading the North on the alter of ethnic and identity politics. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday September 29th 2022

6. MTN, Airtel, others threaten to shutdown banks’ USSD services over N80bn debt

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) on Thursday threatened to disconnect banks in the country from the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) over rising debt. Read more

7. Shareholders ask court to stop NGX Group’s AGM

Shareholders of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) have filed an application at the Federal High Court, Lagos, seeking to stop the company from holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 30. Read more

8. EFCC arrests siblings, 24 other suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested two siblings and 24 others for alleged internet fraud in Oyo State. Read more

9. Over 20 people burnt to death in Kogi fuel tanker explosion

More than 20 people have been burnt to death following a fuel tanker explosion after a petrol-laden truck lost control and fell on a bridge on the Maboro River in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State. Read more

10. Peace Accord with Jonathan enabled peaceful conduct of 2015 elections – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday the Peace Accord he signed with former President Goodluck Jonathan and other presidential candidates in the build-up to the 2015 elections contributed largely to the peaceful conduct of the polls. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now