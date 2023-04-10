Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday 10th of April 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Labour Party gives reasons why Baba-Ahmed won’t debate with Soyinka
Labour Party (LP) has given reasons why the party’s Vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed will not engage in a debate with Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.Read more
2. 2023 probably the best election Nigeria has ever had – Itse Sagay
Prof. Itse Sagay, Chairperson of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has opined that the 2023 election was one of the best in the history of the nation.Read more
3. ‘It’ll be very difficult for a Christian to emerge president in Nigeria’ –Dokubo
Former Niger Delta militant leader and founder of the defunct Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force (NDPSF) Mujaheed Asari-Dokubo, believes it will be very difficult for a Christian to emerge as president of Nigeria in the nearest future.Read more
4. Igbos hated in Nigeria, must leave immediately — IPOB
The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday lamented the coordinated attacks on Igbos in the country, saying they were not wanted in Nigeria.Read more
5. Supreme Court asks INEC to adhere to ruling recognizing Njoku as APGA National Chair
The Supreme Court of Nigeria has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adhere to its ruling by recognising Edozie Njoku as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, 8th April 2023
6. SERAP, CJID slam lawsuit against Buhari over N5m fine on Channels TV
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) have filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari over a fine imposed on Channels Television.Read more
7. Air Peace’s plane suffers damage after bird strike
On Saturday, Air Peace’s flight from Asaba, Delta State, was affected by a bird strike as the aircraft landed in Abuja, its final destination.Read more
8. Youths urge INEC to redeem itself with Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa guber polls
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been urged by Imo Youths for a New Nigeria to consider correcting its mistakes with the Kogi and Bayelsa gubernatorial elections.Read more
9. Owo Attack: Worshippers congregate 10 months after, as cleric criticizes govt
In St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, where terrorists brutally murdered 41 worshipers and injured another 41 last year, the church reopened for Easter service this weekend under strict security.Read more
10. Salah, Firmino help Liverpool fight back to salvage point against Arsenal
Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored as Liverpool came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against leaders Arsenal in a Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...