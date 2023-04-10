Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday 10th of April 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Labour Party gives reasons why Baba-Ahmed won’t debate with Soyinka

Labour Party (LP) has given reasons why the party’s Vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed will not engage in a debate with Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.Read more

2. 2023 probably the best election Nigeria has ever had – Itse Sagay

Prof. Itse Sagay, Chairperson of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has opined that the 2023 election was one of the best in the history of the nation.Read more

3. ‘It’ll be very difficult for a Christian to emerge president in Nigeria’ –Dokubo

Former Niger Delta militant leader and founder of the defunct Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force (NDPSF) Mujaheed Asari-Dokubo, believes it will be very difficult for a Christian to emerge as president of Nigeria in the nearest future.Read more

4. Igbos hated in Nigeria, must leave immediately — IPOB

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday lamented the coordinated attacks on Igbos in the country, saying they were not wanted in Nigeria.Read more

5. Supreme Court asks INEC to adhere to ruling recognizing Njoku as APGA National Chair

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adhere to its ruling by recognising Edozie Njoku as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).Read more

6. SERAP, CJID slam lawsuit against Buhari over N5m fine on Channels TV

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) have filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari over a fine imposed on Channels Television.Read more

7. Air Peace’s plane suffers damage after bird strike

On Saturday, Air Peace’s flight from Asaba, Delta State, was affected by a bird strike as the aircraft landed in Abuja, its final destination.Read more

8. Youths urge INEC to redeem itself with Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa guber polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been urged by Imo Youths for a New Nigeria to consider correcting its mistakes with the Kogi and Bayelsa gubernatorial elections.Read more

9. Owo Attack: Worshippers congregate 10 months after, as cleric criticizes govt

In St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, where terrorists brutally murdered 41 worshipers and injured another 41 last year, the church reopened for Easter service this weekend under strict security.Read more

10. Salah, Firmino help Liverpool fight back to salvage point against Arsenal

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored as Liverpool came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against leaders Arsenal in a Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday.Read more

