Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, 13 March, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘Parties have no right to analyse BVAS,’ INEC forecloses inspection of election materials by PDP, LP

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared on Sunday that no political parties have the right to analyse the Bimodal Voter Registration Systems (BVAS).Read more

2. Election coverage: SERAP gives Buhari 48 hours to withdraw threat to shut down broadcast stations

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to “instruct Mr Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to urgently withdraw the ‘last warning’ and threat to revoke the licenses of broadcast stations and shut them down over their coverage of elections and post-election matters.”Read more

3. APC warns Ogun residents on vote-buying ahead of governorship, assembly elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State on Sunday cautioned the people of the state against vote-buying ahead of the March 18 governorship and the house of assembly elections in the state.Read more

4. ‘Your reputation at stake over naira redesign,’ ACF warns Buhari

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Sunday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the Supreme Court’s ruling on the redesign of naira notes.Read more

5. INEC insists Adebutu remains Ogun PDP governorship candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has debunked rumours making the rounds that the Ogun State gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, has been replaced on the Commission’s list of candidates ahead of the March 18 elections.Read more

6. Roundup: Stock investors trade N20.2bn shares, Transcorp leads gainers, MRS tops losers

At the end of trading last week, a total of 1.023 billion shares, worth N20.221 billion, exchanged investors’ hands in 18,650 deals.Read more

7. NBS report shows Nigeria exported cigarettes worth N57bn in 2022

The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria exported cigarettes worth N57 billion in 2022.Read more

8. Lagos govt confirms discharge of 53 bus/train accident victims

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday confirmed the discharge of 53 victims of an accident involving a bus and a train in the state.Read more

9. Police arrests 5 suspected ritualists in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested five suspected members of a ritual gang in the state.Read more

10. Chukwueze helps Villarreal earn point against Betis

In Sunday’s La Liga match, Samuel Chukwueze of the Super Eagles played the whole ninety minutes as Real Betis held Villarreal to a 1-1 draw.Read more

