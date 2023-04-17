Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday 17th of April 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Melaye wins PDP governorship ticket in Kogi
The former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, on Sunday won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in Kogi State.Read more
2. INEC nullifies declaration of Binani as winner of Adamawa guber poll, summons officials
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified the confusion surrounding the pronouncement of Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani as the winner of the Adamawa governorship election.Read more
3. Atiku warns INEC against manipulating Adamawa governorship election results
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to complete the compilation of the Anambra State governorship election results by the end of Sunday.Read more
4. PDP’s Bilbis pips Kabiru Marafa to Zamfara central senatorial seat
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Alhaji Ikra Bilbis of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Zamfara Central Senatorial election.Read more
5. APC’s Nasir Idris wins Kebbi governorship election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Nasir Idris of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Kebbi State governorship election.Read more
6. Stock roundup: Investors trade N10.96bn shares, Transcorp heads gainers, CHI leads losers
The Nigerian stock market recorded N10.964 billion investments this week as 2.824 billion shares were traded by investors in 15,686 deals.Read more
7. Local, Int’l flights to shut down Monday, as unions embark on warning strike
Unions in the Nigerian aviation industry sector have declared a two-day warning strike, beginning Monday.Read more
8. Fire guts Queens College in Lagos
Fire on Sunday gutted the Queens College in the Yaba area of Lagos State.Read more
9. DSS probes attack on operative in Adamawa
The Department of State Services has commenced an investigation into the attack of one of its personnel by suspected political thugs during Saturday’s supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State.Read more
10. Awoniyi, Dennis in action as Forest fall to Man Utd
Super Eagles duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis were in action for Nottingham Forest as they lost 2-0 to Manchester United on Sunday.Read more
