Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday 17th of April 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Melaye wins PDP governorship ticket in Kogi

The former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, on Sunday won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in Kogi State.Read more

2. INEC nullifies declaration of Binani as winner of Adamawa guber poll, summons officials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified the confusion surrounding the pronouncement of Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani as the winner of the Adamawa governorship election.Read more

3. Atiku warns INEC against manipulating Adamawa governorship election results

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to complete the compilation of the Anambra State governorship election results by the end of Sunday.Read more

4. PDP’s Bilbis pips Kabiru Marafa to Zamfara central senatorial seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Alhaji Ikra Bilbis of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Zamfara Central Senatorial election.Read more

5. APC’s Nasir Idris wins Kebbi governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Nasir Idris of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Kebbi State governorship election.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday 15th of April 2023

6. Stock roundup: Investors trade N10.96bn shares, Transcorp heads gainers, CHI leads losers

The Nigerian stock market recorded N10.964 billion investments this week as 2.824 billion shares were traded by investors in 15,686 deals.Read more

7. Local, Int’l flights to shut down Monday, as unions embark on warning strike

Unions in the Nigerian aviation industry sector have declared a two-day warning strike, beginning Monday.Read more

8. Fire guts Queens College in Lagos

Fire on Sunday gutted the Queens College in the Yaba area of Lagos State.Read more

9. DSS probes attack on operative in Adamawa

The Department of State Services has commenced an investigation into the attack of one of its personnel by suspected political thugs during Saturday’s supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State.Read more

10. Awoniyi, Dennis in action as Forest fall to Man Utd

Super Eagles duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis were in action for Nottingham Forest as they lost 2-0 to Manchester United on Sunday.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now