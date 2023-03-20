Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, 20th March, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. INEC declares Sanwo-Olu winner of Lagos governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Monday declared the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the winner of the governorship election in the state.Read more

2. 26-year-old Shittu wins seat in Kwara assembly, speaker retains spot

A 26-year-old All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ms. Rukayat Shittu, secured a seat in the Kwara State House of Assembly on Sunday.Read more

3. Makinde declared winner of Oyo Gov polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has proclaimed Seyi Makinde, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for governor in Oyo State’s March 18 election, the victor (INEC).Read more

4. INEC declares Buni as winner of Yobe guber election

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has been declared the winner of the Saturday governorship election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).Read more

5. Kukah gives reason for backing Tinubu as Nigeria’s president

Bishop of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, on Sunday expressed happiness that for the first time, Nigeria was going to have a president in the shape of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is prepared for the job.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday 19th March 2023

6. NHRC to invite Bello, MC Oluomo over election incidents, decries violence, vote-buying

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has concluded plans to invite the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and Chairman of Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya a.k.a. MC Oluomo for questioning on issues relating to the ongoing general elections in the country.Read more

7. INEC to recompile governorship election results in Adamawa local council

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ordered the recompilation of the governorship election results for some polling units of Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa State.Read more

8. Collation officer collapses at INEC headquarters In Kano

The collation officer for Kura local government area of Kano State, Prof. Muhammad Yushau, reportedly collapsed at the entrance of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in the state on Sunday.Read more

9. Police probes murder of Rivers APC campaign director

The Rivers State police command has launched an investigation into the murder of Chisom Lennard, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Coordinator in Ahoada-West local government area of the state.Read more

10. El Clasico: Barcelona seal incredible comeback victory over Real Madrid

Barcelona came from behind to beat rivals Real Madrid 2-1 in a top-of-the-table La Liga encounter at the Camp Nou on Sunday night.Read more

