Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday 27th February 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Five takeaways from Nigeria’s presidential, National Assembly elections
As Nigerians went to the polls to elect President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor, and National Assembly members, several factors which are not alien to the country’s electoral system played out.Read more
2. INEC postpones collation of election results till Monday
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the collation of the presidential election results till 11:00 a.m. on Monday.Read more
3. Gbajabiamila re-elected into House of Reps for 6th time
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has been re-elected into the House for a sixth term.Read more
4. Oshiomhole wins Senate seat in Edo
The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday’s won the senatorial election in Edo North Senatorial District.Read more
5. APC clears House of Reps seats in Ogun
The All Progressive Congress (APC) has won all the House of Representatives seats in Ogun State.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday 26th February 2023
6. Ohanaeze warns INEC against manipulation of election results
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against tampering with the results of the presidential and National Assembly elections.Read more
7. INEC admits glitches on result viewing portal
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday admitted that Nigerians are experiencing challenges on its Results Viewing Portal and expressed regret over people’s experiences on the portal.Read more
8. Stop circulating fake elections results, Police warns politicians, parties
Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned Politicians, political parties and their supporters across the country not to overheat the polity.Read more
9. Bauchi crash claims three lives
Barely two days after a fatal crash involving a cement truck claimed 15 lives in Bauchi, another truck was involved in yet another fatal crash that has claimed three lives.Read more
10. Ighalo nets four goals to help Al-Hilal reach Champions League final
Al-Hilal defeated Qatari team Al-Duhail 7-0 away to reach the Asian Champions League final, with Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo scoring four goals.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...