Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday 27th February 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Five takeaways from Nigeria’s presidential, National Assembly elections

As Nigerians went to the polls to elect President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor, and National Assembly members, several factors which are not alien to the country’s electoral system played out.Read more

2. INEC postpones collation of election results till Monday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the collation of the presidential election results till 11:00 a.m. on Monday.Read more

3. Gbajabiamila re-elected into House of Reps for 6th time

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has been re-elected into the House for a sixth term.Read more

4. Oshiomhole wins Senate seat in Edo

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday’s won the senatorial election in Edo North Senatorial District.Read more

5. APC clears House of Reps seats in Ogun

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has won all the House of Representatives seats in Ogun State.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday 26th February 2023

6. Ohanaeze warns INEC against manipulation of election results

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against tampering with the results of the presidential and National Assembly elections.Read more

7. INEC admits glitches on result viewing portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday admitted that Nigerians are experiencing challenges on its Results Viewing Portal and expressed regret over people’s experiences on the portal.Read more

8. Stop circulating fake elections results, Police warns politicians, parties

Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned Politicians, political parties and their supporters across the country not to overheat the polity.Read more

9. Bauchi crash claims three lives

Barely two days after a fatal crash involving a cement truck claimed 15 lives in Bauchi, another truck was involved in yet another fatal crash that has claimed three lives.Read more

10. Ighalo nets four goals to help Al-Hilal reach Champions League final

Al-Hilal defeated Qatari team Al-Duhail 7-0 away to reach the Asian Champions League final, with Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo scoring four goals.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now