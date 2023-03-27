Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday 27th March 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. More troubles in PDP as Benue ward suspends national chairman, Ayu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) executive committee in Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State has suspended the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over alleged anti-party activities.Read more

2. Onanuga attacks Nigerians tweeting alleged falsehood against President-elect, Tinubu

Bayo Onanuga, an aide to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’s President-elect, has slammed Nigerians allegedly tweeting falsehood against his principal.Read more

3. Atiku demands Fani-Kayode’s arrest over divisive comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest the Director of New Media for the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organisation, Femi Fani-Kayode, divisive comments.Read more

4. Gov Fintiri rejects rigging claim, insists Adamawa governorship election credible

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has dismissed the claim that the March 18 governorship election in the state was rigged in his favour.Read more

5. CUPP demands investigation into CJN’s purported trip to London

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) on Sunday urged President Muhammadu Buhari and relevant security agencies to look into the rumoured trip of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.Read more

6. Roundup: Nigerian stock market investments fall to N11.06bn in five days

The Nigerian stock market reported investors exchanged 1.689 billion shares in 14,019 deals between Monday to Friday this week, at a value of N11.066 billion.Read more

7. OMO, Sunlight and Lux to be affected by Unilever Nigeria’s market exit

Unilever Nigeria Plc will discontinue the production of OMO, Sunlight and Lux, as the company reviews its business model.Read more

8. Guber election: Police bans protests in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State police command has banned all forms of protests in the state.Read more

9. Nigerian govt fixes May 3 for 2023 national census

The 2023 National Population and Housing Census has been scheduled to begin on May 3, according to the Nigerian government.Read more

10. Ronaldo nets brace as Portugal thrash Luxembourg in Euro qualifier

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Portugal thrash Luxembourg 6-0 in a Group J clash of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.Read more

