Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday 3rd of April 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Governors to meet agencies over management of security votes

The governors of the 36 states have resolved to meet with all the economic and financial agencies in the country to discuss issues regarding their states’ security votes.Read more

2. 2023 POLLS: ‘Obi weaponized religion, ethnicity’, Nnamani insists in latest attack

In the wake of reviews of the just-concluded 2023 elections, an Enugu East senatorial candidate, Chimaroke Nnamani, has claimed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, weaponised religion and ethnicity in the country.Read more

3. Nigerians won’t stop pushing for restructuring, Soyinka nudges incoming govt

Professor Wole Soyinka, a Nobel Laureate, has predicted that Nigerians would continue to call for a restructuring after the new administration takes office on May 29.Read more

4. Senate presidency: Northern Youths make case for North-West

The President-elect, Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to as a matter of necessity, ensure that the Senate Presidency for the next Assembly goes to the North-West subregion of the country.Read more

5. 10th NASS Leadership: Ndume says open competition better than zoning

Ali Ndume, a senator for Borno South Senatorial District, has argued that the 10th National Assembly’s leadership should be inclusive rather than restricted to particular geographical regions in Nigeria.Read more

6. Bishop Oyedepo reacts to leaked audio with Obi, says he prayed for every party during campaigns

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has revealed that all political parties that took part in the just concluded general elections sought his prayers.Read more

7. WEEKLY ROUNDUP: Nigerian stock market attracts N17.56bn investment

On the trading floor, a total turnover of 2.071 billion shares exchanged investors’ hands between Monday and Friday last week in 17,917 deals worth N17.562 billion.Read more

8. Lagos to shut down Third Mainland Bridge for repairs

The Lagos state government has said some sections of the Third Mainland Bridge will be shut for repairs on Sunday.Read more

9. Kaduna govt confirms killing of 11 bandits by troops

Kaduna State Government on Sunday said troops and special forces of the Nigerian Army have neutralised 11 bandits in a battle which took place in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the State.Read more

10. Chelsea sack Potter after less than seven months

Premier League side Chelsea have sacked manager Graham Potter after less than seven months in charge.Read more

