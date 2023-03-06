Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, 6th March 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Atiku rejects INEC’s promise on guber election, demands Yakubu’s resignation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed as arrant nonsense the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) promise to conduct credible governorship and states house of assembly elections next weekend.Read more

2. Obasanjo blames politicians for Nigeria’s food crisis

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday blamed politicians for the food crisis in the country.Read more

3. Oshiomhole, Gov Obaseki clash over assembly election

The former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, and his successor, Godwin Obasek, on Sunday exchanged words over next weekend’s house of assembly election in the state.Read more

4. Tinubu returns to Lagos after victory in presidential election, meets Akiolu, others

The President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, returned to Lagos on Sunday, five days after his victory in the country’s presidential election.Read more

5. ‘Establish your second position in election before fighting for presidency,’ Keyamo mocks Obi

The spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyam, on Sunday, dismisses the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s chances of overturning the party (APC) victory in last weekend’s election.Read more

6. Stock roundup: Investors trade N18.4bn worth of shares in five days

Investors traded 1.910 billion shares worth N18.436 billion in 20,311 deals last week.Read more

7. Stanbic IBTC’s report shows how naira scarcity affects private sector in Nigeria

The Stanbic IBTC has revealed how the scarcity of naira notes arising from the currency redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) crippled activities in the country’s private sector in the last few weeks.Read more

8. Police kills 3 suspected kidnappers, rescues victim in Bauchi

Operatives attached to the Bauchi State Police Command have rescued a kidnap victim while in the process, two suspected kidnappers were neutralized and a firearm retrieved.Read more

9. Lagos govt vows to oppose any move to exhume remains of late Chrisland student, Whitney

In the aftermath of the autopsy confirming that Whitney Adeniran died of asphyxia and electrocution, the Lagos State Ministry of Justice has opposed exhuming the remains of the deceased.Read more

10. Salah breaks record as seven-star Liverpool thrash Man Utd

Mohamed Salah broke the Premier League goal record for Liverpool as his brace helped the team seal a 7-0 victory over Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.Read more

