Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday April 11th, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Benin Republic President prevented Nigerian govt from killing me —Igboho

Embattled Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Igboho, has heaped praises on the President of Benin Republic, Patrice Athanase Talon, for allegedly saving him from officials of the Nigerian government who were bent on killing him after his arrest in the West African country. Read more

2. NIN-SIM LINKAGE: SERAP issues 48-hour ultimatum to Nigerian govt over blocked lines

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has given the Federal Government a 48-hour deadline to unblock millions of unregistered phone lines. Read more

3. PDP’s victory in Adamawa LGA election a referendum on APC— Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s victory in the Adamawa State local council election as a referendum on the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

4. PRESIDENTIAL DECLARATION: HURIWA slams Amaechi for showing ‘no remorse’ after terrorist attacks

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has criticised the Transportation Minister, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, for showing no remorse and empathy to victims of the recent train attacks in Kaduna. Read more

5. PDP vows to wrest Cross River from APC in 2023

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State on Sunday vowed to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 general elections. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday April 10th, 2022

6. ECWA slams Buhari’s govt over corruption, insecurity

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) on Sunday slammed President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over alleged widespread corruption in the system. Read more

7. Nigerian troops eliminate top ISWAP commander, 19 others, in Borno clear out attack

A top commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abubakar Dan-Buduma, alongside 19 of his fighters, have been eliminated by Nigerian troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), in a clear out attack in Kwalaram Village of Marte Local Council of Borno. Read more

8. Lagos govt demolishes illegal mechanic villages

The Lagos State government on Saturday demolished two illegal mechanic villages in the state. Read more

9. Gunmen raze Imo commissioner, father’s homes 12 months after first attack

Gunmen on Saturday night attacked the country home of the Imo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Cyprian Akaolisa, in Obibi, Orsu local government area of the state, and set fire to the building. Read more

10. Premier League top two Man City, Liverpool share the spoils in Etihad thriller

The title race in the Premier League remains a close call after leaders Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool played a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now