Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, April 14

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. US court orders FBI, DEA to release Tinubu’s investigation documents

A United States District Court judge has ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to disclose documents related to a criminal investigation concerning Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and alleged drug trafficking.Read more

2. SERAP threatens to sue Akpabio, Abass over ‘repressive bill to regulate bloggers’

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas “to immediately withdraw the repressive bill for an act to amend the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, which seeks to regulate the activities of bloggers operating within the ‘territorial boundaries of Nigeria.’”Read more

3. NASU accuses Nigerian govt of secret ASUU deal on N50bn earned allowance, threatens strike action

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has raised serious concerns over an alleged clandestine agreement between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) regarding the allocation of a N50 billion earned allowance, warning that any preferential treatment towards ASUU could trigger widespread industrial action.Read more

4. Presidency Dismisses US Court Ruling: “No new revelations” in decades-old reports

The Nigerian Presidency has responded to a recent U.S. court order demanding the release of documents related to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that the reports in question have been public knowledge for over 30 years and contain no new or incriminating information.Read more

5. House of Reps to inaugurate committee, assume Rivers Assembly duties

The House of Representatives is set to inaugurate an ad-hoc committee on Tuesday to assume the legislative functions of the suspended Rivers State House of Assembly.Read more

6. Presidency orders halt to premature 2027 campaign billboards nationwide

The Presidency has issued a stern directive, disavowing all billboards and promotional materials currently circulating nationwide that are campaigning for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in the 2027 elections.Read more

7. Lagos targets “ticking time bombs” as it intensifies crackdown on rickety vehicles

The Lagos State Government has escalated its campaign to safeguard road users by seizing a significant number of dilapidated vehicles operating within the city.Read more

8. Gabon military junta leader declared president with overwhelming victory

Gabon’s military junta leader, Brice Oligui Nguema, has been declared the winner of the presidential election, securing 90.35 percent of the vote, according to provisional results released by the interior ministry on Sunday.Read more

9. Police in Adamawa arrests herbalist over alleged killing of 11-yr-old boy for ritual

The police in Adamawa State have arrested a local herbalist identified as Murtala Musa, over an alleged ritual killing of an 11-year-old boy, Yangapwa David, and removing his eyes.Read more

10. EPL: Man Utd, Spurs suffer defeats as Liverpool win, Chelsea draw

Manchester United suffered a heavy defeat in the hands of Newcastle United in a Premier League encounter on Sunday evening.Read more

