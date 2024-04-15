Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, April 15, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Humanitarian Affairs Ministry: EFCC recovers N32.7bn, $445,000, denies clearing anyone

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that it has so far recovered N32.7 billion and $445,000 in it’s probe of the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry.Read more

2. Afenifere condemns invasion of Oyo House of Assembly by Yoruba Nation agitators

Apex pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has strongly condemned the invasion of the Oyo State House of Assembly in Ibadan by some members of the Yoruba Nation agitators on Saturday.Read more

3. SERAP tasks Tinubu to publish loan agreements by Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan, Buhari

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu “to direct appropriate ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to provide copies of the loan agreements obtained by the governments of former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari.”Read more

4. Army denies recruiting repentant Boko Haram members

The Nigerian Army, on Sunday, declared that at no time did it enlist repentant Boko Haram members into its fold, saying a report to that effect in the media was born out of mischief.Read more

5. HURIWA to Tinubu: New national ID card scheme to rip-off Nigerians

The Human Rights Writers Association has described the planned issuance of a new National Identity Card as a misuse of the commonwealth of Nigerians, and a scheme to rip Nigerians of public funds.Read more

6. Northern political groups knocks NEF for criticising Tinubu

The scathing criticism of President Bola Tinubu by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) have continued to generate reactions, with the Coalition of Northern Political Groups (CNPGs), expressing concern over the recent statement credited to the group regarding the North’s support for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.Read more

7. 10 reasons Lagos beats other Nigerian cities for business and investment

Lagos, the economic heartbeat of Nigeria, pulsates with opportunities for investors seeking vibrant markets and dynamic growth prospects.Read more

8. Osun: 63-yr-old man in police net for killing his mother over palm oil proceed

One Lukman Odejoju, 63, has been arrested by operatives of the Osun State Police Command for allegedly killing his mother, Aminat Odejoju after a disagreement over the proceed of palm oil from their farm.Read more

9. Nigeria’s Boniface wins historic Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen

Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface was on target for Bayer Leverkusen in their title-winning game against Werder Bremen on Sunday afternoon.Read more

10. Arsenal stunned by late goals in Aston Villa clash

Arsenal missed the chance to move to the top of the Premier League after being stunned by Aston Villa.Read more

