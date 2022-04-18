Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday April 18th, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Your outburst a sign of ‘bolekaja’ politics, Garba Shehu fires at Wike for criticizing Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, has slammed Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, for criticizing President Buhari for granting pardon to former Governors Joshua Dariye of Plateau State and Jolly Nyame of Taraba State. Read more

2. Nigerians are tired of insecurity, erratic power supply,’ Tinubu tells Buhari

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, told President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigerians are tired of excuses over the never-ending insecurity and other socio-economic challenges in the country. Read more

3. SERAP gives reasons Buhari must withdraw presidential pardons for Dariye, Nyame

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the presidential pardons granted to former Plateau governor, Joshua Dariye and his Taraba State counterpart, Rev Jolly Nyame, if he (Buhari) is serious about the fight against corruption in the country. Read more

4. Ganduje gives deadline to all Kano political appointees with 2023 ambitions to resign

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has directed all political appointees in the state who have ambitions of contesting for various positions in the 2023 elections, to resign from their positions on or before Monday, April 18. Read more

5. Nigeria now emergency hospital, everything has broken down —Bishop Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, has described Nigeria as a big emergency hospital where everything has broken down with the caregivers not knowing how to fix the problems. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday April 17th, 2022

6. Aliko Dangote, shareholders make N110.76bn as Rabiu Abdulsamad, others left empty-handed

Shareholders’ investment in Dangote Cement grew by 2.37% after four days of trading this week while its market competitor, BUA Cement, didn’t offer its investors much to be excited about. Read more

7. Yari, Marafa decamp to PDP ahead of 2023 elections

Abdul Aziz Yari, former governor of Zamfara State, and Senator Kabiru Garba Mafara, together with their supporters have abandoned the All Progressive Congress (APC) to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read more

8. Makinde writes EFCC to recover money stolen under late Ajimobi’s govt

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has stated that cash stolen during his predecessor, late Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s government, would be recovered. Read more

9. Nigerian troops eliminate top ISWAP/Boko Haram commanders, destroy training camps

The Nigerian Army says its Air Components of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have eliminated some top commanders of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram sect and also destroyed their training camps in the Lake Chad axis in sustained operations within the past one week. Read more

10. Chelsea beat Palace to set up FA Cup final meeting with Liverpool

Chelsea have secured their place in the final of the English FA Cup after beating Crystal Palace in the semifinal tie at Wembley on Sunday night. Read more

