News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday April 25th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Buhari deceived Nigerians with anti-graft campaign – Falana
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, said at the weekend President Muhammadu Buhari deceived Nigerians with his much-vaunted anti-graft crusade. Read more
2. IPOB dissociates self from kidnap of herdsmen in S’East, says ‘we’re not kidnappers, terrorists’
The outlawed Igbo secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has once again, distanced itself from kidnappings, killings, arson and other forms of criminality going on in the South-East, saying the group and its militia arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), can never involve itself in such nefarious acts. Read more
3. Presidency slams Kukah, USA over prediction on Nigeria’s collapse, sale of Tucano jets
The presidency on Sunday, accused a Catholic priest, Bishop Matthew Kukah, of harboring animosity towards President Muhammadu Buhari and conspiring with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to halt the delivery of Super Tucano fighter jets to the Nigerian Air Force. Read more
4. PDP will cease to exist if it loses 2023 elections —Gov Wike
Nyesom Wike of Rivers State said on Saturday that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) must do everything to get back to power in 2023 by fielding electable presidential candidate. Read more
5. Biafran group threatens to kill any South-East politician who accepts VP slot
An emerging militant Biafran group, the Indigenous Biafra-Warriors Worldwide (IBWW) has warned politicians in the South-East, especially presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against accepting the vice presidential slot of the party for the 2023 presidential election after the upcoming party’s primary election. Read more
6. Cost of air travel within Nigeria jumps by 4.43% in one month, hits N46,000
Local airfares’ baseline appreciated by 4.43 percent in the month of March as airlines responded to a spike in the price of aviation fuel and the attendant costs of operation. Read more
7. Buhari orders clampdown on illegal refineries in aftermath of Imo, Rivers disasters
To protect residents’ lives, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the nation’s security and intelligence services to step up the crackdown on illegal refineries. Read more
8. Govt tells electricity companies to refund Nigerians who bought meters
The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said electricity Distributing Companies (DISCOS) should make refunds to electricity consumers who purchased meters. Read more
9. Police arrests two suspected ritualists with human parts in Kwara
Police operatives in Kwara on Sunday arrested two suspected ritualists in Ilorin, the state capital. Read more
10. EPL: Liverpool sink Everton into relegation zone as Chelsea boost top-four hopes with win
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton in their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in a thrilling Merseyside derby on Sunday afternoon. Read more
