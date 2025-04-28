Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, April 28

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. SERAP threatens Zuckerberg, Meta with legal action over non-payment of $220m fine

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Mr. Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Meta Platforms Incorporated (Facebook) to “immediately pay the $220 million fine imposed on Meta by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), and upheld by the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal.”Read more

2. Obi unveils online registration portal, ID cards for ‘Obidients’

Former Anambra State Governor and the 2023 presidential candidate of the

Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has unveiled an online registration portal and identity cards for members of his ‘Obidient Movement’, both in the country and in the diaspora.Read more

3. Adamawa gov suspends emir of Daware indefinitely over alleged corruption

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has taken decisive action against the Emir of Daware, Alhaji Hassan Ja’afaru, suspending him from his traditional office indefinitely.Read more

4. Ex-NHIS Boss Yusuf accuses Tinubu of using EFCC to silence critics, claims “criminal” treatment

Former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuf, has leveled serious accusations against President Bola Tinubu’s administration, alleging the weaponization of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to suppress dissenting voices.Read more

5. APC condemns “slanderous” attack on Akpabio by VeryDarkMan over Pope’s funeral trip

The South-South Zonal chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a strong condemnation of social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, demanding he apologize within one week for his “disparaging” remarks against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.Read more

6. ‘Same Canada that denied you visa hosts largest IPOB branch,’ Biafra group mocks CDS Musa

Proscribed Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has mocked Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, and recalled how the army brass was denied a Canadian visa.Read more

7. NDIC begins payment of N46bn dividends to Heritage Bank depositors

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has announced the commencement of the payment of N46.6 billion from liquidation dividends to depositors of the defunct Heritage Bank.Read more

8. Keyamo confirms reopening of Akanu Ibiam Airport ahead of schedule

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has confirmed that repair works on the runway of Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu are now complete and will be reopened on Monday, April 28, 2025, ahead of the scheduled May 6, 2025 date.Read more

9. If my partner shows lack of love for plantain, it could jeopardize our relationship —Falz

Nigerian actor and rapper Folarin Falana, popularly known in entertainment circles as Falz, has revealed that If his partner shows lack of love for plantain, it could jeopardize their relationship.Read more

10. Remo Stars win historic NPFL title

Remo Stars have secured the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title following a tense 1-0 triumph over Niger Tornadoes in Ikenne on Sunday.Read more

