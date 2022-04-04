Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday April 4th, 2022

These top 10 stories from the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Adamu upbeat on APC victory in 2023 elections

Adamu expresses confidence in APC, says the party will be victorious in 2023 elections. Read More

2. PDP suspends Chris Uba for alleged anti-party activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State has suspended the party’s chieftain in the state, Chris Uba, for one month over alleged anti-party activities. Read More

3. 2023: Kalu urges APC to reveal zoning formula, insists on South-East presidency

The former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Sunday urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reveal its zoning formula ahead of the 2023 general elections. Read More

4. Under PDP, Nigeria had phantom soldiers whose salaries went into private pockets – Presidency

The presidency on Sunday slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for messing up Nigeria throughout its 16-year stay in power. Read More

5. ‘Grant Kanu a speedy trial or release him,’ Soludo tells Nigerian govt

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Sunday charged the Federal Government to fast-track the trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, or release him. Read More

6. Shehu Sani faults suspension of Abuja mosque’s chief imam for criticising Buhari

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani on Sunday reacted to the recent suspension of the Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters mosque in Abuja, Sheikh Nuru Khalid, for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Read More

7. NGX round-up: Shareholders trade 1.2bn shares worth N13.5bn in 5 days

Investors parted with N13.5 billion in exchange for 1.289 billion shares in 22,118 deals last week. Read More

8. Bitcoin holders make N2.51tr in 2 days as crypto asset’s value rises by 0.68%

Bitcoin market value rose by 0.68 percent within two days handing investors N2.51 trillion ($6.06 billion) in the process. Read More

9. Police rescues 13 kidnapped victims in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have rescued 13 kidnapped victims in the state. Read More

10. EPL: Spurs into top four after thrashing Newcastle, Iwobi’s Everton lose at West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur are into the top four of the Premier League after coming from behind to thrash Newcastle United at home on Sunday. Read More

