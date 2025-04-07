Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, April 7

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Reject $1.08bn World Bank loan, probe missing N233bn in NBET, others, SERAP tells Tinubu

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu “to reject the recently approved $1.08bn World Bank loan and instead direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly investigate the allegations that over N233bn of public funds are missing, diverted or unaccounted for by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc., Abuja and other ministries, departments and agencies [MDAs].Read more

2. North Central coalition guns for VP position, urges Tinubu to drop Shettima for 2027

A coalition of stakeholders under the auspices of the North-Central Renaissance Movement (NCRM), has called on President Bola Tinubu to drop Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the 2027 presidential election.Read more

3. Labour Party alleges NLC plot to “invade” offices, vows resistance

The Labour Party (LP) has issued a stern warning, vowing to resist what it describes as an alleged plot by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to forcefully take over its national offices.Read more

4. NCoS denies illegal detention of Jonathan’s Staff, dismisses “false” claims

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Bayelsa State Command, has issued a firm rebuttal against social media reports alleging the unlawful detention of 15 domestic staff members of former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan, at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Okaka.Read more

5. NEMA responds to Plateau deadly attacks, says 1,820 displaced

In the wake of devastating attacks that claimed at least 52 lives and displaced over 1,820 people in Plateau State, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in collaboration with the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency, has launched a rapid assessment of the affected communities.Read more

6. Northern group decries killings, kidnappings in Benue, warns Gov Alia

The Benue State chapter of the Coalition of Northern Groups, (CNG), has issued a stern warning to Governor Hyacinth Alia over what it describes as the alarming rate of killings and kidnappings in Otukpo and Gwer West Local Government Areas and other parts of the state.Read more

7. AfDB, FG to launch SAPZ phase one project in Kaduna, Cross River April 8, 10

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has disclosed that it will launch phase one of the $538 million Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) programme in Kaduna on April 8 and in Cross River on April 10, 2025.Read more

8. Abuja police nab armed robbers after gunfight, recover stolen vehicles, electronics

In a significant victory against organized crime, operatives of the FCT Police Command have apprehended two notorious armed robbery suspects following a dramatic gun battle, recovering stolen vehicles and a cache of electronic devices.Read more

9. NDLEA intercepts cocaine concealed inside suitcases (VIDEO)

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have intercepted a large consignment of cocaine hidden inside the walls of several suitcases.Read more

10. FACT-CHECK: Did China order its citizens to leave Nigeria?

A Facebook page, Express, with 15 thousand followers recently made a series of claims about China ordering its citizens to leave Nigeria following intense gunfire at Rivers State Government House, among others.Read more

