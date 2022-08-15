Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday August 15th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Keyamo rejects call for resignation from Buhari’s govt over appointment into APC’s campaign council

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has dismissed the demand for his resignation from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) following his appointment as spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council. Read more

2. 2023: Lawan, Akpabio in limbo as INEC states position on Yobe, Akwa Ibom primaries

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no candidates for Yobe North and Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial Districts in the 2023 elections. Read more

3. APC governorship candidate in Enugu, Nnaji, unveils running mate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Enugu State, Chief Uche Nnaji, on Sunday unveiled Chief George Ogara as his running mate in the 2023 general election. Read more

4. Ebonyi APC expels Gov Umahi’s opponent in senatorial primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi has expelled Mrs. Ann Agom-Eze from the party for alleged rebellious and unruly behaviour. Read more

5. We will meet in court, Gov Ortom tells Miyetti Allah

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has told Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore that he is always willing to meet them at the International Criminal Court of Justice (ICC) anytime. Read more

6. Ndume urges Buhari to declare state of emergency on security

The Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, on Sunday questioned President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of the country’s security challenges. Read more

7. Stock roundup: Investors splash N13.5bn on 1.5bn shares as Ikeja Hotel tops gainers

Investors parted with N13.547 billion for 1.511 billion shares in 20,074 deals last week. Read more

8. Police arrests ex-convict for alleged burglary in Osun

Police operatives in Osun have arrested an ex-convict, Akintunde Joy, for alleged burglary in the state. Read more

9. Gunmen invade school, kill teacher in Nasarawa

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers on Saturday shot dead a teacher with Government Science Secondary School Nassarawa-Eggon, Nasarawa State, Auta Nasela. Read more

10. Tuchel, Conte sent off after a brawl as Chelsea, Spurs draw in thriller

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur managers, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were shown red cards after a brawl that followed a thrilling draw in the Premier League. Read more

