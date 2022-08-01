Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday August 1st 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Gov Umahi wins APC ticket in rerun Ebonyi senatorial primary

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Sunday won the All Progressives Congress (APC) rerun senatorial primary in the state. Read more

2. 2023: Wike meets PDP governors as party continues fence-mending moves

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday met with his counterparts and some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja. Read more

3. 2023: Five governors, others secretly backing Peter Obi —Labour Party

Bashiru Apapa, the Labour Party’s deputy national chairman, has stated that about five governors in other political parties were secretly giving support to its presidential candidate, Peter Obi to emerge victorious in 2023. Read more

4. APC sweeps Ebonyi local council election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all 13 chairmanship seats in Saturday’s local government election in Ebonyi State. Read more

5. Emefiele-led CBN policies killing Nigeria’s economy, sack him now, Youth Council tells Buhari

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has blamed the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emeﬁele’s poor economic management policies for the recent free-fall of the Naira. Read more

6. NGX ROUNDUP: Investors part with N16.28bn to trade Union Bank, NAHCO, other stocks

After five days of trading, the Nigerian stock market recorded 1.546 billion shares, exchanged in 23,873 deals this week, worth N16.289 billion. Read more

7. PDP demands Buhari’s resignation over insecurity, ailing economy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday demanded the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged incompetence. Read more

8. NDLEA intercepts tramadol tablets worth N1.4bn in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Saturday intercepted 2.8 million tablets of 225 mg Tramadol worth N1.4 billion at the Apapa Port, Lagos. Read more

9. Police rescues four victims of kidnap in Adamawa

Police operatives in Adamawa have rescued four persons kidnapped recently in Maiha Local Government Area of the state. Read more

10. England beat Germany in Women’s Euro final to win first major trophy

The Three Lionesses of England have emerged champions of Europe after beating Germany in the final of the Women’s Euro 2022. Read more

