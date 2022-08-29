Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday August 29th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. I will never step down for any candidate in 2023 — Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has described as rubbish and misleading the report that he would step down for a choice candidate in the 2023 presidential election. Read more

2. I don’t have special candidate in 2023 presidential election –Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said on Sunday he has not endorsed any candidate in the 2023 presidential election. Read more

3. Obi Campaign Office denies alleged alliance with Atiku during London meeting

The campaign office of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has debunked reports that an alliance is brewing with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2023 elections. Read more

4. 2023: Gov Bala dumps deputy, picks Reps member, Jatau as running mate

After keeping people of the state in suspense on his choice of running mate for the 2023 governorship elections, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed finally named a onetime Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mohammed Auwal Jatau as his running mate. Read more

5. PDP begs INEC not to release voters’ register for Osun local council election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday implored the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to support the scheduled local council election in the state. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday August 28th 2022

6. SERAP writes Buhari, seeks copy of agreement with US on $23m Abacha loot

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) to provide it with a copy of the agreement the Federal Government recently signed with the United States for the repatriation of $23 million stolen by late General Sani Abacha. Read more

7. Zugacoin founder, Sam Zuga, defends currency as expert warns Nigerians against it

Sam Zuga, the creator of the Nigerian cryptocurrency Zugacoin, has responded to various claims, including the impossibility of merchants and users of the digital currency to make withdrawals. Read more

8. Three dead, 4 injured in Ogun auto crash

At least three persons were confirmed dead and four others injured in an accident along the Oniworo axis on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ogun State on Sunday evening. Read more

9. Police arrests fake army captain for alleged armed robbery in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a fake army captain, Andy Edwards, for alleged armed robbery in the state. Read more

10. Lewandowski nets twice as Barcelona thrash Valladolid 4-0

Robert Lewandowski scored twice for Barcelona in their 4-0 victory at the Nou Camp in La Liga on Sunday. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now