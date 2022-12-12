Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday December 12th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Privatization of moribund assets best for Nigeria — Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, reinstated his plan to privatize dormant national assets if elected as Nigeria’s president next year.Read more

2. SERAP tasks Niger Delta govs to open up on N625bn 13% refunds, LG funds

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has challenged governors of the nine oil producing states in Nigeria to make public, details of spending of the oil derivation refunds amounting to N625bn recently paid to them by the Federal Government, including details and locations of projects executed with the money.Read more

3. 2023: Wike shades ‘desperate’ politicians turning church to campaign ground

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday criticised politicians seeking the blessing of religious leaders for their 2023 aspirations.Read more

4. Agitations in Nigeria’s South-East caused by perceived political exclusion — Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar said on Sunday he would negotiate with Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) agitators if he emerges as the country’s president in 2023.Read more

5. Old video resurfaces of Dino cursing, swearing at PDP

As the mudslinging between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues, a video of Dino Melaye cursing the PDP has resurfaced on social media platforms.Read more

6. Ohanaeze tasks South-East govs to end sit-at-home threats

The Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has implored the South-East governors to end the sit-at-home ‘order’ forced on residents by separatist agitators in the region.Read more

7. Banks to support export trading with N500bn yearly

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the bankers’ committee have agreed that banks would give N500 billion in loans to export-oriented enterprises that generate annual profits.Read more

8. Why I deleted tweets condemning Deborah Samuel’s murder for blasphemy – Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday explained why he deleted the tweet condemning the murder of a second-year student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto. Deborah Samuel.Read more

9. NDLEA arrests Brazil returnee with cocaine in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted parcels of cocaine concealed in different parts of a travel bag brought by a returnee from Brazil, Charles Uchemadu.Read more

10. Winning World Cup for Portugal was my biggest dream —Ronaldo

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his disappointing following the exit of his team from the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Read more

