Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday December 19th 2022

1. OSUN DEBT: Oyetola’s arrogant, should be held responsible —Aregbesola

Former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has slammed his successor, ex-Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, for dragging him into crisis concerning the humongous debt portfolio in the state.Read more

2. Atiku Campaign team attacks Tinubu

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign has told the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to apologise to Nigerians instead of campaigning for the 2023 elections over the dwindling economy of the country and the hardship citizens are going through.Read more

3. SERAP tasks Buhari, EFCC to name, shame politicians buying PVCs from poor voters

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, and appropriate anti-corruption agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimea Commission (EFCC) to identify and arrest politicians who are allegedly buying permanent voter cards (PVCs) from poor Nigerians, and promptly bring them to justice.Read more

4. Kwara Senator, Oloriegbe, denies working against APC for losing re-election bid

The lawmaker representing Kwara Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, has dismissed claims that he was working against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and at the national level.Read more

5. IPOB says DSS wants to ‘systematically’ kill Kanu, promises ‘unending war’

Outlawed Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has alleged that the Directorate of State Services (DSS) wants to kill its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in their detention camp in Abuja.Read more

6. Stock round-up: Investors part with N12.2bn for 814m shares in five days

Investors in the Nigerian capital market parted with N12.204 billion for 814.089 million shares in 15,488 deals this week.Read more

7. YULETIDE: IPMAN advises Nigerian govt on solution to curb fuel crisis

As Christmas and New Year celebrations beckon, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN), Aba Depot Unit, has tasked the Federal Government on massive importation of fuel to curb crisis.Read more

8. INEC warns politicians on plots to bypass BVAs in 2023 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reaffirmed its confidence in the effectiveness of the Bimodal Voter Registration System (BVAS) ahead of the 2023 elections.Read more

9. NDLEA intercepts 1.8m pills of tramadol, others in Lagos, Gombe

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 1.8 million tramadol and other narcotic pills in Lagos and Gombe States.Read more

10. Messi wins the big prize as Argentina beat France in epic World Cup final

Lionel Messi has finally won the biggest prize in football as he helped Argentina seal the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France on Sunday night.Read more

