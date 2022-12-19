News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday December 19th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. OSUN DEBT: Oyetola’s arrogant, should be held responsible —Aregbesola
Former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has slammed his successor, ex-Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, for dragging him into crisis concerning the humongous debt portfolio in the state.Read more
2. Atiku Campaign team attacks Tinubu
The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign has told the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to apologise to Nigerians instead of campaigning for the 2023 elections over the dwindling economy of the country and the hardship citizens are going through.Read more
3. SERAP tasks Buhari, EFCC to name, shame politicians buying PVCs from poor voters
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, and appropriate anti-corruption agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimea Commission (EFCC) to identify and arrest politicians who are allegedly buying permanent voter cards (PVCs) from poor Nigerians, and promptly bring them to justice.Read more
4. Kwara Senator, Oloriegbe, denies working against APC for losing re-election bid
The lawmaker representing Kwara Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, has dismissed claims that he was working against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and at the national level.Read more
5. IPOB says DSS wants to ‘systematically’ kill Kanu, promises ‘unending war’
Outlawed Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has alleged that the Directorate of State Services (DSS) wants to kill its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in their detention camp in Abuja.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, December 13, 2022
6. Stock round-up: Investors part with N12.2bn for 814m shares in five days
Investors in the Nigerian capital market parted with N12.204 billion for 814.089 million shares in 15,488 deals this week.Read more
7. YULETIDE: IPMAN advises Nigerian govt on solution to curb fuel crisis
As Christmas and New Year celebrations beckon, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN), Aba Depot Unit, has tasked the Federal Government on massive importation of fuel to curb crisis.Read more
8. INEC warns politicians on plots to bypass BVAs in 2023 elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reaffirmed its confidence in the effectiveness of the Bimodal Voter Registration System (BVAS) ahead of the 2023 elections.Read more
9. NDLEA intercepts 1.8m pills of tramadol, others in Lagos, Gombe
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 1.8 million tramadol and other narcotic pills in Lagos and Gombe States.Read more
10. Messi wins the big prize as Argentina beat France in epic World Cup final
Lionel Messi has finally won the biggest prize in football as he helped Argentina seal the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France on Sunday night.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...