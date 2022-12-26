Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, December 26, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Plot to arrest Emefiele thickens, as group writes Interpol, demands arrest, extradition of CBN gov

A group under the auspices of Concerned Citizens Of Conscience (CCC) has written to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) demanding the immediate arrest and extradition of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, back to Nigeria to face prosecution over alleged terrorism sponsorship charges.Read more

2. SERAP files another lawsuit against Buhari, wants ‘social intervention programmes’ investigated

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari over “the failure to thoroughly, effectively and transparently investigate spending on all social safety-nets and poverty alleviation programmes and projects executed between 2015 and 2022.”Read more

3. Ayu charges Nigerians to vote out inept APC in 2023

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyiorcha Ayu, on Sunday urged Nigerians to vote for visionary leaders in the 2023 elections.Read more

4. Osinbajo reveals how Buhari stopped him from a possible confrontation with House of Repsl

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed how President Muhammadu Buhari had disabused him from investigating false allegations levelled against him (VP) in past years.Read more

5. 2023: Ex-CAN president, Onaiyekan, cautions politicians on use of violent language

The former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), John Onaiyekan, on Sunday, cautioned politicians against inciting violence ahead of the 2023 general elections.Read more

6. Stock Roundup: Investors trade 860.9m shares worth N16.1bn

Investors in the Nigerian capital market traded 860.933 million shares valued at N16.1 billion in 14,502 deals this week.Read more

7. Import costs to rise as Nigeria mulls 0.5% levy on goods from US, Europe, others

The Federal Government has moved to impose a 0.5 percent levy on goods imported from countries outside Africa in a bid to meet obligations to the African Development Bank (AfDB), the World Bank, and other multilateral lenders.Read more

8. NDLEA intercepts Christmas colorado, cannabis, others at Lagos airport, seaport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted consignments of Colorado concealed in vehicles imported from Montreal, Canada and packs of cannabis juice from South Africa, meant for distribution ahead of the Christmas celebration.Read more

9. Three dead, 6 injured in Ogun accident

At least three people were confirmed dead in an auto crash along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday.Read more

10. NCAA alerts pilots, airline operators on bad weather

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has asked pilots and airline operators to take caution during the dry season due to dangerous weather conditions.Read more

