Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, February 6, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. NAIRA SCARCITY: Obi begs Nigerians for endurance, says CBN policy beneficial in long term
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to bear the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as regards its recent redesign of the nation’s currency.Read more
2. 2023: Again, INEC reassures Nigerians of BVAS’ effectiveness
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has once again, assured Nigerians of the effectiveness of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), ahead of the 2023 general elections.Read more
3. Keyamo, Dogara in war of words over Buhari’s endorsement of Tinubu at campaign rally
The recent declaration of support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu by President Muhammadu Buhari seems to have led to a war of words between political opponents.Read more
4. Sowore tackles Peter Obi for backing CBN on naira redesig
The African Action Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on Sunday slammed his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, for supporting the redesign of the naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more
5. IPOB alleges plot by ‘desperate politicians’ to assassinate Atiku in South-East
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) claimed on Sunday some desperate politicians had perfected plans to assassinate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the South-East and blame the act on its arm wing, the Eastern Security Network.Read more
6. Kenyan govt drops fraud charges against Flutterwave ahead of IPO
The Kenyan government has dropped the financial impropriety charges against Nigerian Financial Technology company, Flutterwave.Read more
7. Don’t buy products you can’t sell at N195/litre’, IPMAN advises members
Amid biting scarcity of petrol across the country, independent marketers have alerted members on the proposed enforcement of N195/litre pump price by the government.Read more
8. NLC orders sit-at-home over fuel scarcity in Rivers
The Rivers State branch of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has directed all civil servants in the state to stay at home over the current fuel and naira scarcity in the state.Read more
9. Kwara commissioner dies in auto accident
A Commissioner in the Kwara State Civil Service Commission, Mrs. Dorcas Afeniforo, is dead.Read more
10. Barcelona thrash Sevilla to go eight points clear in La Liga
Barcelona put up a fantastic display at the Camp Nou on Sunday to thrash Sevilla 3-0 in a La Liga encounter.Read more
