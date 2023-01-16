Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday January 16th 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. SERAP threatens to sue Lawan, Gbajabiamila over ‘outrageous’ N228.1bn NASS budget
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to the National Assembly budget of N228.1 billion which it described as “outrageous”.Read more
2. Tunde Bakare predicts a ‘new Nigeria’ after 2023 elections, warns on vote-buying
The Serving Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Sunday, warned divisive leaders against heating up the polity ahead of next month’s elections.Read more
3. Anambra govt demolishes Peter Obi’s campaign billboards, rejects allegations of witch-hunt
The Anambra State government has demolished some campaign billboards belonging to the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the state.Read more
4. APC suspends campaign rally in honour of dead PDP supporters in Plateau
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has suspended its campaign rally in the state in honour of 16 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters who died in an auto crash on Saturday.Read more
5. ‘Our decision to dump Shettima stands, not a blackmail’, North-East youths reply Keyamo
The North-East Youths and Stakeholders Forum of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Saturday slammed the spokesman of the APC Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, for branding its decision to withdraw support for the party’s vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, as a blackmail.Read more
6. ROUNDUP: Stock market investment rises by 9.13%, Abbey Mortgage, others make weekly losers’ list
Within five days of trading this week, about 1.286 billion shares were traded on the exchange floor by investors who parted with N29.634 billion for the stocks in 19,816 deals.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, January 8, 2023
7. Dangote Group dismisses reports on commissioning of refinery
Dangote Group has reacted to reports on the commissioning of its refinery this month.Read more
8. Abducted DPO regains freedom in Plateau
The abducted Divisional Police Officer in Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State, Nwapi Augustus, has regained his freedom.Read more
9. Suspected bandits abduct 5 women, shoot pastor in Katsina community
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday morning abducted five women at the Dan Mai-Tsuani community in Kankara local government area of Kastina State.Read more
10. Gavi stars as Barca beat Real Madrid to win Spanish Super Cup
Gavi was in action for Barcelona and was also on the scoresheet as Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-1 in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday night.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...