Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday January 16th 2023

1. SERAP threatens to sue Lawan, Gbajabiamila over ‘outrageous’ N228.1bn NASS budget

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to the National Assembly budget of N228.1 billion which it described as “outrageous”.Read more

2. Tunde Bakare predicts a ‘new Nigeria’ after 2023 elections, warns on vote-buying

The Serving Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Sunday, warned divisive leaders against heating up the polity ahead of next month’s elections.Read more

3. Anambra govt demolishes Peter Obi’s campaign billboards, rejects allegations of witch-hunt

The Anambra State government has demolished some campaign billboards belonging to the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the state.Read more

4. APC suspends campaign rally in honour of dead PDP supporters in Plateau

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has suspended its campaign rally in the state in honour of 16 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters who died in an auto crash on Saturday.Read more

5. ‘Our decision to dump Shettima stands, not a blackmail’, North-East youths reply Keyamo

The North-East Youths and Stakeholders Forum of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Saturday slammed the spokesman of the APC Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, for branding its decision to withdraw support for the party’s vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, as a blackmail.Read more

6. ROUNDUP: Stock market investment rises by 9.13%, Abbey Mortgage, others make weekly losers’ list

Within five days of trading this week, about 1.286 billion shares were traded on the exchange floor by investors who parted with N29.634 billion for the stocks in 19,816 deals.Read more

7. Dangote Group dismisses reports on commissioning of refinery

Dangote Group has reacted to reports on the commissioning of its refinery this month.Read more

8. Abducted DPO regains freedom in Plateau

The abducted Divisional Police Officer in Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State, Nwapi Augustus, has regained his freedom.Read more

9. Suspected bandits abduct 5 women, shoot pastor in Katsina community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday morning abducted five women at the Dan Mai-Tsuani community in Kankara local government area of Kastina State.Read more

10. Gavi stars as Barca beat Real Madrid to win Spanish Super Cup

Gavi was in action for Barcelona and was also on the scoresheet as Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-1 in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday night.Read more

