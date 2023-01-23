Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, January 23, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘Atiku lacks the character to be Nigeria’s president,’ APC campaign replies PDP in fresh war of words

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council on Sunday continued its attack on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, saying he lacks the character to rule the country.Read more

2. Atiku: PDP demands Keyamo’s sack from Nigerian govt for alleged abuse of office

The Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign organisation on Sunday demanded the removal of the spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, from the Federal Executive Council for alleged abuse of office.Read more

3. Obi-Datti team denies alleged endorsement by Sultan, blames mischief makers

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation has reacted to alleged endorsement of the presidential bid of former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhamadu Sa’ad Abubakar.Read more

4. 2023: APC campaign dismisses report on Yahaya Bello’s withdrawal from team

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in Kogi State has dismissed reports on the withdrawal of Governor Yahaya Bello from the team.Read more

5. CONUA makes case for salary payment of its members, says it was not part of ASUU strikel

The leadership of Congress of Univeristy Academics (CONUA), a factional univeristy union registered amid the ASUU strike, has begged the Nigerian government to pay the withheld salaries of all univeristy lecturers.Read more

6. Stock Roundup: Investors trade N15.6bn worth of shares, Int’l Energy, MRS lead gainers

Investors in the Nigerian capital market traded 1.241 billion shares valued at N15.668 billion in 18,560 deals this week.Read more

7. SERAP sues Buhari over failure to reverse unlawful electricity tariff hike

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari over failure to reverse a recent increase in electricity tariff.Read more

8. Police uncovers suspected kidnappers’ armoury, recovers AK-47 rifles, others in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi on Sunday uncovered a suspected kidnappers’ armoury at the Tudun Wada area of Liman Katagum, Bauchi Local Government Area of the state.Read more

9. Passengers stranded as train reportedly derails inside Kogi forest

One of the trains plying the Warri-Itakpe route reportedly derailed inside a forest in Kogi State on Sunday.Read more

10. Nketiah nets late winner as Arsenal beat Man Utd to continue fantastic run

Eddie Nketiah scored a late winner to help Arsenal seal a 3-2 victory over Manchester United in a Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.Read more

