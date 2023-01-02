Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday January 2nd 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: Obasanjo writes young Nigerians, recommends Peter Obi for president

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo in an open letter to young Nigerians has stated that of all the candidates contesting to be the president in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi of the Labour Party stands out.Read more

2. Buhari reveals how Kwankwaso saved his life in 2014

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for saving him from an untimely death in a 2014 terror attack in Kaduna State.Read more

3. ALLEGED TERRORISM: NHRC cautions SSS, others against violating court order on Emefiele

The recent court order stopping the Department of State Service, (DSS) from arresting, detaining or inviting the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over allegations on terrorism financing and economic crimes, has continued to generate reactions in the polity.Read more

4. University lecturers may still go on strike in 2023 —ex-ASUU President, Ogunyemi

A former President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, is of the belief that there was no guarantee that the union will not embark on a fresh strike in 2023.Read more

5. APC chieftain, Adamu Garba tackles Obasanjo over Obi’s endorsement

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, on Sunday, berated former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for February 25 election.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, December 16, 2022

6. 2023: Melaye challenges Wike to honour promise on Atiku

The Spokesman for Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye, on Sunday, challenged the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to honour the promise he made during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary on May 28 last year.Read more

7. Stock Roundup: Investors trade N18.9bn shares in three days

The Nigerian capital market witnessed increased investment this week despite opening trading for only three days due to the Christmas holiday.Read more

8. Gunmen kill Ebubeagu commander’s wife in Ebonyi

Unknown gunmen on Sunday killed the wife of the Commander of the South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu, in Afikpo-South local government area of Ebonyi State.Read more

9. Police rescues 3 kidnapped persons in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have rescued three kidnapped victims and recovered weapons in two separate operations in the state.Read more

10. EPL: Chelsea held to draw by Forest as Villa beat Spurs to pile pressure on Conte

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw in a thrilling encounter against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on New Year’s Day.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now