Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, January 30, 2023

1. CBN extends deadline for old naira notes to Feb 10

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the date for expiration of old Naira notes in the country to February 10, 2023.Read more

2. Labour Party’s Rhodes-Vivour decries influence of thugs in Lagos transport sector

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, on Sunday decried the influence of thugs in the state’s transport sector.Read more

3. APC campaign commends Buhari, Emefiele over extension of deadline for Naira swap

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council on Sunday commended President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for extending the deadline for the Naira swap.Read more

4. NNPC makes fresh move to dismiss Ararume’s N100bn suit

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has filed a fresh appeal over the refusal of Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to hear and determine an earlier motion it had filed for a stay of proceedings before hearing a substantive suit against it and President Muhammadu Buhari filed by Senator Ifeanyi Araraume following his removal as a Non-Executive Chairman of the corporation.Read more

5. Tinubu explains how he deals with betrayal, blasts Atiku

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday accused his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, of trading lies.Read more

6. First Bank, GTCO among top equities, as investors trade N13.65bn shares

About 756.769 million shares, valued at N13.653 billion, were traded in 18,248 deals within five days of January 23 to 27, 2023.Read more

7. Moghalu cautions CBN against cashless policy

The former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has waded into debates regarding the implications of the recent Naira redesign policy and cash withdrawal limit by the apex financial institution in the country.Read more

8. Two dead, 30 injured in Bauchi auto crash

Two people were confirmed dead and 30 others injured in an auto crash along the Toro-Jos road in Toro local government area of Bauchi State on Sunday.Read more

9. Police foils armed robbery attack, kills one in Abuja

Police operatives in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday foiled an armed robbery attack and killed one suspect in the operation.Read more

10. NPFL: Shooting Stars seal first win of season as Rangers stay winless

Shooting Stars defeated El-Kanemi Warriors 1-0 in Ibadan to earn their first victory of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.Read more

