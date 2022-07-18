News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday July 18th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed visit Obasanjo to rally support ahead of 2023 election
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Sunday visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Read more
2. 2023: Ortom predicts PDP’s takeover of Aso Rock after victory in Osun election
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Sunday predicted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) victory in the 2023 presidential election. Read more
3. NLC announces two-day protest in solidarity with ASUU
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared that a two-day nationwide rally in support of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ongoing strike action will commence Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Read more
4. Yakubu Maikyau emerges new NBA president
Yakubu Maikyau, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has been elected as the 31st President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). Read more
5. ‘PDP ready to rescue Nigeria in 2023’, Gov. Okowa boasts in aftermath of party victory in Osun
Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has boasted that his party was on a rescue mission in 2023. Read more
6. Roundup: Eid-El-Kabir holiday affects Nigerian stock market, as investment falls to N7.51bn
Investors had only three days to trade on the Nigerian Stock Exchange this week, following the Eid-El-Kabir public holiday between July 11 to 12, 2022. Read more
7. Access Bank to deny non-customers access to dollar, limits students’ FX allocation
Access Bank Plc has declared its intention to block dollar requests for individuals without accounts in its system. Read more
8. IGP commends security agents over peaceful conduct of Osun election
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has commended the police and other security operatives over the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State. Read more
9. NDLEA arrests woman with Indian hemp hidden in fetish bowls at Lagos airport
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 27-year-old woman, Opoola Mujidat, for alleged possession of an illicit substance at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos. Read more
10. NPFL Final Day: Remo Stars win to finish third; Katsina Utd, Heartland relegated
The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season has come to an end on Sunday as all teams played their final games. Read more
