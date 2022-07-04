Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, July 4th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Kwankwaso says NNPP merger with Peter Obi’s LP may not work, gives reasons

Former Kano State Governor and presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwanso, has explained why the anticipated alliance between his party and Labour Party (LP) is untenable. Read more

2. Atiku, 13 PDP governors to visit Wike on reconciliatory mission

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees has set up a committee to meet with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to resolve the party’s post-presidential primary crisis. Read more

3. Amaechi drums support for Tinubu, dares Wike on accusation of sale of Rivers assets

The immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has drummed support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, encouraging the people of Rivers State to vote for him. Read more

4. Osun govt slams PDP over false allegations

The Osun State government on Sunday described as false and unsubstantiated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s allegation of collusion with the police to arrest its members in the state. Read more

5. ‘Igbos are marginalised species, not wanted in Nigeria’ —Ohanaeze

Prof. George Obiozor, the President-General of apex-Igbo cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has described the Igbos as endangered species who are not wanted in Nigeria. Read more

6. PDP demands Buratai’s probe over N1.8bn hidden in Abuja property

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday demanded the investigation of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd), over the recovery of N1.8 billion from a private property in Abuja. Read more

7. Kwara to recruit 197 medical personnel

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, has approved the recruitment of 197 medical personnel in a bid to improve healthcare delivery in the state. Read more

8. Police confirms abduction of Edo Catholic priests

The Edo State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the abduction of two Catholic priests in the state. Read more

9. Police arrests fake cop in Ebonyi

Police operatives in Ebonyi on Saturday arrested a fake officer in the state. Read more

10. 2023 Nations Cup postponed to January 2024

The 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been postponed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Read more

