Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday June 13th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. SERAP charges Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, other presidential candidates to declare assets

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has addressed an open letter to presidential candidates of political parties encouraging them to promptly divulge information of their holdings and liabilities. Read more

2. Buhari in last Democracy Day speech promises free, fair election in 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari promised to ensure a “free, fair, and transparent electoral process” in next year’s federal elections. Read more

3. PDP blasts APC for undemocratic practices, demands credible polls in 2023

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday blasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for stymieing Nigeria’s process since its return to democracy in 1999. Read more

4. Buhari’s aide, Bashir bashes Peter Obi, says ex-Gov left PDP over fear of zero vote

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad on Sunday berated Peter Obi, stressing that his Labour Party (LP) has no chances in the 2023 general elections. Read more

5. INEC rejects Akpabio, APC governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday rejected Godswill Akpabio’s candidacy for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial district. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday June 12th 2022

6. STOCK MARKET ROUNDUP: Investments fall, as investors part with N19.49bn in five days

Over 1.831 billion shares, worth N19.494 billion, exchanged investors hands in 21,723 deals within five days this week, against the 28.736 billion shares valued at N209.060 billion that exchanged hands last week in 23,688 deals. Read more

7. Capital market authority fines First Bank, two others N13.5m

First Bank Holdings Plc, Unity Bank Plc and Union Bank Plc have been fined N13.5 million by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) for failing to file their financial statements before the regulatory due dates. Read more

8. Lagos leads as Nigerians consume 966.58m litres of petrol in 2 weeks

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has revealed that the citizens consumed 966.58 million litres of petrol in two weeks. Read more

9. Rainstorm kills 3, destroys houses in Katsina

At least three persons were killed and several others injured by rainstorm in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State. Read more

10. Mauritius 2022: Enekwechi wins Shot Put gold as Team Nigeria ends campaign with 11 medals

Team Nigeria bagged a total of 11 medals at the just-concluded 22nd African Athletics Championships after Chukwuebuka Enekwechi won gold in Shot Put. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now