Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, June 20th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: NNPP dismisses reports on Kwankwaso becoming Peter Obi’s running mate

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Sunday dismissed reports that former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has accepted to be the running mate to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 elections. Read more

2. 2023: Labour Party will field Northern Muslim as Obi’s running mate — Okupe

Dr. Doyin Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan, said on Sunday the Labour Party would field a Muslim from the Northern part of the country as running mate to its presidential candidate, Peter Obi. Read more

3. Group urges APC to pick Gov Zulum as Tinubu’s running mate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders Forum has urged the party’s leadership to consider the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, as running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Read more

4. SDP, ADP to challenge outcome of Ekiti guber election at tribunal

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Segun Oni, and his Action Democratic Party (ADP) counterpart, Mrs. Kemi Elebute-Halle, on Sunday rejected the results of the state’s governorship election. Read more

5. Atiku reveals Okowa’s value to PDP’s 2023 presidential team

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday described the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as a very valuable asset to the team. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, June 19th 2022

6. Stock roundup: Nigeria’s stock market slumps as investors splash N11.4bn on 940.8m shares in 4 days

The Nigerian stock market ended the week’s trade in bearish territory after investors traded 940.892 million shares valued at N11.49 billion in 20,077 deals in just four days. Read more

7. I’ll keep supporting Dogecoin, Elon Musk says amid $15.28bn dip

World’s richest man, Elon Musk, has thrown his weight behind cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, following a slump in the cryptoasset, which has led to a $258 billion lawsuit filed by one investor, Keith Johnson. Read more

8. NDLEA intercepts tramadol worth N200m in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 10 cartons of tramadol 225mg valued at N200 million in Lagos. Read more

9. Corps member, five others die in Bayelsa boat mishap

At least six persons including a National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member died in a boat accident in Bayelsa State on Saturday. Read more

10. CAF Awards to hold for first time since 2020

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has anniunced the return of the CAF Awards which will be happening for the first time since January 7 2020. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now