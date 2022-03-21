Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday March 21, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023 elections will determine Nigeria’s future ― Peter Obi

The former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, said on Sunday the 2023 general elections would determine the future of Nigeria. Read More

2. Atiku to declare 2023 presidential bid Wednesday

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will officially declare his 2023 presidential ambition on Wednesday. Read More

3. Soludo promises speedy dispensation of justice in Anambra

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, said on Sunday his government would ensure speedy dispensation of justice in the state. Read More

4. IPOB lists dos and don’ts for Soludo to succeed as a governor

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has implored the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo to resist the evil machinations of devious politicians. Read More

5. Ex-gov, Modu-Sheriff withdraws from APC national chairmanship race

A former governor of Borno State and aspirant for the seat of National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has aanounced his withdrawal from the contest. Read More

6. Investors splash N20.6bn on 2.4bn shares as rush for companies’ stocks drops

Investors at the Nigerian stock market splashed N20.6 billion on 2.449 billion shares in 20,764 deals last week. Read More

7. Police stops operatives from demanding Customs papers, tinted glass permit from drivers

The Nigeria Police Force on Sunday warned its operatives against demanding Customs papers and tinted glass permit at checkpoints in any part of the country. Read More

8. ISWAP leader, Shuwaram, reportedly killed in Air Force bombing

The Nigerian Armed Forces may have scored another success against terrorism with the reported elimination of the Islamic State’s West African Province (ISWAP) leader, Sani Shuwaram. Read More

9. NDLEA arrests man with 20.7kg of liquid cocaine at Abuja airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested one Okeke Adolphus Anayochukwu with black liquid cocaine at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Read More

10. Innocent Bonke replaces injured Wilfred Ndidi in Nigeria squad for Ghana clash

Injury has forced Wilfred Ndidi out of the Super Eagles sqaud for the 2022 World Cup playoffs against the Black Stars of Ghana. Read More

