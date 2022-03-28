News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday March 28, 2022
These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. ‘Don’t give party tickets to highest bidders in 2023,’ Buhari warns APC leaders
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday night urged the new National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure that the party primaries are not influenced by “highest bidders.” Read More
2. Buhari govt’s investments in infrastructure, agriculture biggest in Nigeria’s history – Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Saturday the President Muhammadu Buhari administration undertook the biggest investments in infrastructure and agriculture in Nigeria’s history. Read More
3. Defections from opposition mean APC can win elections with ease —Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that recent defections of key members from the opposition parties would strengthen the potential of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to win elections in coming months. Read More
4. Buhari will remain APC moral compass beyond 2023 —Lawan
The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari would continue to provide leadership and guidance to the All Progressives Congress (APC) even after his exit from office in 2023. Read More
5. IPOB disowns Simon Ekpa, accuses him of using group to defraud people
Proscribed Igbo secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has once again disowned Simon Ekpa. the self-styled disciple of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, warning him to steer clear of the group in his own interest. Read More
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday March 27, 2022
6. CAN youth wing slams MURIC over attack on RCCG’s Directorate of Politics
The National Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), has lambasted the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), for calling on political parties in the country not to give their 2023 presidential tickets and other elective positions to Christians who are members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG). Read More
7. BUSINESS ROUNDUP: FG, states, LGAs share N695bn; CBN keeps Nigeria’s interest rate constant despite pressure; Other stories
Hello, and welcome to Business Roundup this week. Here, we bring you highlights of events that happened during the week -from the capital market to the mainstream business activities, while not forgetting the tech/economy build up. Read More
8. Two drug traffickers excrete 165 wraps of cocaine in Abuja
Two suspected drug traffickers have excreted a total of 165 wraps of cocaine following their arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Read More
9. Bandits abduct another Catholic priest in Kaduna
The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of another priest of the Catholic Church, Rev. Father Felix Zakari, the parish priest of St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Zango Tama parish, in Giwa Local Government Area of the state. Read More
10. Kizz Daniel unveils face of baby mama
Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe aka Kizz Daniel, has unveiled the face of his baby mama. Read More
