Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, May 12

1. SERAP tackles CBN to disclose payments to LGs, explain payment to Rivers councils

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso to “immediately disclose whether the bank has commenced the direct disbursement of allocations to the 774 local government councils in Nigeria from the Federation Account with the CBN and to widely publish the amounts, if any, so far directly sent to each of the councils.”Read more

2. Keyamo admits Nigerian airports lag behind global standards despite recent improvements

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has acknowledged that although notable improvements have been made to the country’s airports—particularly Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA)—they still fall short of international benchmarks.Read more

3. IPOB blasts Amnesty Int’l for linking group to Imo attacks

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has lambasted global human rights organization, Amnesty International (AI), for what it described as hastily attributing an attack last Thursday by gunmen in Okigwe area of Imo State to the group and its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).Read more

4. Defence minister reverses self, backs National Assembly’s proposed security summit

In a significant policy reversal, Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru has thrown his weight behind the upcoming national security summit initiated by the National Assembly, hailing it as a “timely initiative to tackle Nigeria’s growing security concerns.”Read more

5. Tackling corruption, governance failures key to Nigeria, Africa’s progress – Peter Obi

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has reiterated that Nigeria—and Africa as a whole—can only thrive if corruption and reckless governance are decisively addressed.Read more

6. PDP leaders hold crucial strategy session to resolve internal rifts, stop defections

Amid growing internal tensions and a wave of defections, top leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have convened a closed-door meeting in Abuja to address the party’s deepening crisis and forge a path toward unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.Read more

7. Group calls for probe of alleged diversion of $3.4bn IMF Covid-19 loan

A group, Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), a coalition of 70 labour and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the alleged diversion of Nigeria’s $3.4 billion COVID-19 loan.Read more

8. Google forced to cough out $1.4bn to settle privacy lawsuit

Google, the world’s largest search engine, has agreed to pay the state of Texas the sum of $1.4 billion to resolve cases involving privacy infractions, specifically the usage of biometric data without the required authorization.Read more

9. 2Baba poses question to those who consider him a threat

‘African Queen’ crooner Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known in music circles as 2Baba, has taken to social media to address those who consider him a threat.Read more

10. Pope Leo XIV issues powerful plea for peace, demands Gaza ceasefire in first public address

In a stirring and emotional address from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica on Sunday, Pope Leo XIV called for an end to global conflict and issued a heartfelt appeal for a ceasefire in Gaza, marking his second public appearance since ascending to the papacy.Read more

