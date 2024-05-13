Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, May 13, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. LP alleges Enugu govt awarded N100b contract to 4-day-old company

The Enugu State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has alleged that the Enugu State Government awarded a contract worth N100 billion to a 40-year-old company.Read more

2. It’s wrong to impose cybersecurity levy on Nigerians without increase in income – Ndume

Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume has criticised the proposed cybersecurity levy imposed on Nigerians by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more

3. SERAP, BudgIT, 136 Nigerians head to court to fight ‘imposition of cybersecurity levy on Nigerians’

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), BudgIT and 136 concerned Nigerians have filed a lawsuit against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over what they describe as “its failure to withdraw the patently unlawful ‘Circular’ directing all banks and other financial institutions to deduct from customers’ account a ‘cybersecurity levy’.”Read more

4. Police declare Lagos socialite wanted for murder, cyber-stalking

The Nigeria Police Force, on Sunday, declared a Lagos socialite and blogger, Dorcas Adeyinka, wanted for alleged cyber-stalking, abduction and murder, among others.Read more

5. Rivers: Lawmakers loyal to Fubara to screen Commissioner-nominee on Monday

Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara and led by factional Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo, have invited a Commissioner-nominee, Danagogo Iboroma, for screening and confirmation as a member of the state executive.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, May 12, 2024

6. Kogi govt claims some abducted varsity students have been rescued

Kogi State government says some of the students of Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Okene, who were kidnapped by bandits on Friday have been rescued.Read more

7. ‘I made a big mistake with Fubara, but I will correct it at the right time’ —Wike

Minister of the Capital Territory (FCT) and immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has confessed to making a grave mistake by supporting Governor Siminalayi Fubara to become his successor, with a vow to correct the mistake at the appropriate time.Read more

8. Police in Ogun arrests woman for trafficking 16-year-old to Libya for prostitution

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a middle-aged woman, Abike Olonade, for allegedly trafficking a 16-year-old secondary school student to Libya for the purpose of prostitution.Read more

9. Yet to be identified truck driver crushes five-year-old girl in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command, on Sunday, confirmed that a yet to be identified truck driver crushed a five-year-old girl, simply identified as Bosede, to death while crossing the Iganmu-Apapa Expressway with her mother.Read more

10. Arsenal beat Man Utd to keep title race alive

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now