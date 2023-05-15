Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, May 15, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. FG says 160 women in Sudan claiming to be Nigerians are without passports

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Ahmed, said on Sunday at least 160 women claiming to be Nigerians in Sudan are without passports to facilitate their return to the country.Read more

2. SDP senatorial aspirant rejoins APC in Bauchi

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) senatorial aspirant in Bauchi North district, Ibrahim Mohammed Baba, has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

3. MNJTF kills Boko Haram fighters in Lake Chad

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) operating in the Lake Chad Basin Region have killed some suspected Boko Haram terrorists and recovered heavy weapons.Read more

4. ‘Gen. Mohammed indicted for theft,’ Nigerian Army defends trial of property company’s GMD

The Nigerian Army has defended the trial of the former Group Managing Director of the Nigeria Army Property Limited (NAPL), Maj.-Gen. UM Mohammed.Read more

5. PSC demands Seun Kuti’s prosecution for assaulting police officer in Lagos

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Solomon Arase, on Sunday demanded the immediate prosecution of Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, over alleged assault on a police officer in Lagos.Read more

6. DMO boss, Oniha, counsels incoming govt on dept management, borrowings

The Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari and the previous administrations for Nigeria’s rising debt.Read more

7. Equity roundup: Stock market investors part with N36.45 billion to trade 3.06 billion shares

Equity traders exchanged a total turnover of 3.602 billion shares in 27,801 deals, worth N36.451 billion, between Monday to Friday this week.Read more

8. 4 things people may not know about late Yoruba actor, Murphy Afolabi

Just 24 hours after the death of Nollywood star, Saint Obi, was made public, the Nigerian entertainment industry was thrown into mourning on Sunday after another notable artiste, Murphy Afolabi, passed away.Read more

9. NDLEA arrests businessmen for ingesting 193 pellets of cocaine in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives have arrested two businessmen for ingesting 193 pellets of cocaine in Abuja.Read more

10. Barcelona clinch La Liga title with derby win

Barcelona have sealed the 2022-23 La Liga title after cruising to a 4-2 victory over city rivals Espanyol on Sunday night.Read more

