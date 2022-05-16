Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday May 16th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Kaduna lawmakers lobby Tinubu over Vice-Presidential post for El-Rufai

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, on Saturday, implored Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a presidential aspirant under the party, to pick Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election. Read more

2. Soludo meets IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in detention (Photos)

Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has paid a visit to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the jailed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB group. Read more

3. PFN warns political parties against fielding Muslim-Muslim candidates in 2023

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has warned political parties in the country against fielding Muslim-Musiim candidates in the 2023 general elections, saying Christians would be mobilised to vote against them. Read more

4. Kano Assembly postpones resumption by three weeks

The Kano State House of Assembly has postponed its resumption to June 6. Read more

5. DEBORAH: Azman Air disowns Dangote’s son-in-law, Jamil Abubakar, over tweet defending blasphemy

Azman Air has reacted to reports that Aliko Dangote’s son-in-law, Jamil Abubakar, works for the airline following criticism that trailed his comment on the murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto. Read more

6. Stock Roundup: Investors trade shares worth N27.1bn in 5 days

Investors parted with a total of N27.1 billion in exchange for 1.816 billion shares in 36,286 deals in the Nigerian stock market last week. Read more

7. APC failure to manage Nigeria’s diversity leads to injustice, inequities —Saraki

Bukola Saraki, one of the presidential aspirants under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has hinted that the ruling party’s failure to manage the country’s diversity emboldens injustice and other vices. Read more

8. Oyo govt cautions park managers on the consumption of cannabis, others

The Oyo State government has warned members of the Park Management System (PMS) to avoid the consumption of cannabis and other intoxicants on duty. Read more

9. Police arrest 4 men over alleged jungle justice in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested four persons who allegedly carried out jungle justice on one David Imoh at Lekki Phase One area of the state. Read more

10. Peseiro appointed new Super Eagles coach; Finidi, Salisu to assist

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has finally confirmed Jose Peseiro as the new Super Eagles coach. Read more

